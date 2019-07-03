Disturbing Photos: Kids Lie on Man Dressed as Woman at Drag Queen Story Time

A Portland, Oregon public library “Drag Queen Story Time” has evolved beyond drag queens reading books to kids to permitting children to frolic on the floor and lie on top of a man dressed as a woman.

Photo evidence of children having inappropriate contact with drag queen Carla Rossi at Portland, Oregon’s St. John’s Library last October has been brought to the attention of LifeSiteNews. The photos are posted on the Multnomah County Library’s own Flickr account.

Young boy rolling on top of drag queen.

“I wouldn’t let my kids crawl on top of random strangers no matter how said strangers are dressed,” commented Kaeley Triller Harms on Facebook.

“Even as a day camp counselor 15 years ago, we were pretty carefully trained about not giving kids piggyback rides or letting them sit on our laps,” continued Harms. “And if they asked for hugs, we took the side hug approach.”

Little boys and girls piling on top of drag queen.

LifeSiteNews reports: Photos posted by the library also reveal toddlers and young boys dressed in feather boas at the event.

Toddlers dressing up as drag queens.

Not only has the Multnomah County Library system hosted drag queen Rossi multiple times, but the “Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence,” a group of men dressed up as nuns for the purpose of mocking the Catholic Church, have also presided at Drag Queen Story Time. The event that remains on a PDXPipeline schedule of events for last fall was confirmed by an employee of the Multnomah County library system.