Photo’s Appear To Show IV Punctures On Biden’s Hand & Not For The First Time

A recent picture of Joe Biden’s hand shows wounds which appear to be IV (intravenous) punctures.
Biden was giving a speech at a campaign event for Democratic gubernatorial candidate of Florida Charlie Crist when the picture was taken.
M.D. Nan Hayworth took to Twitter to comment on the photo and stated “Not making a diagnosis here, but those marks on Mr. Biden’s hand do resemble the residua of punctures. Usually, blood draws are done from the antecubital (inside of elbow) vein. Intravenous lines are often inserted in the hands.”
LOOK:
The Gateway Pundit notes that Dr. Hayworth’s medical opinion shouldn’t be considered lightly considering she obtained a biology degree from Princeton University in 1981 and followed it up with a medical degree from Cornell University in 1985.
This isn’t the first time the wound has been seen, days earlier at a campaign event for Governor Kathy Hochul of New York, Biden’s hands once again were marked by the same wound.
This is not the first time Joe Biden has appeared in public with IV marks on his hands
Niamh Harris
