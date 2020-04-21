Photo Surfaces of Fascist Gov. Whitmer Mocking Trump in Pro-Abortion Hat

Democrat Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has come under fire after a resurfaced photograph emerged showing her wearing a pink hat mocking President Trump and celebrating abortion.

The 2018 photo shows Whitmer smiling gleefully into the camera, whilst wearing a pink hat that says “Planned Parenthood makes America great.”

The photograph comes from a tweet made by the Michigan Gov. She captioned her selfie saying, “The future is bright…. and pink!”

Last week, Whitmer drew widespread criticism when she declared that abortion was “life sustaining” during the COVID-19 outbreak:

“A woman’s healthcare, her whole future, her ability to decide if and when she starts a family is not an election, it is a fundamental to her life,” Whitmer claimed. “It is life sustaining and it’s something that government should not be getting in the middle of. ”

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Whitmer has drawn huge protests for overstepping her authority during the pandemic by imposing despotic restrictions on the people of Michigan, including banning the purchase of seeds, American flags, and other items. She has also prohibited the use of motor boats and vacation homes – all while keeping abortion facilities open and operating.