New Photo Shows Bill Clinton with Billionaire Pedophile Jeffrey Epstein

A newly resurfaced photograph taken in 2002 shows U.S. President Bill Clinton with billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Despite Bill Clinton’s attempts to distance himself from the accused child sex trafficker, evidence shows that Clinton flew on Epstein’s private plain ‘Lolita Express’ at least 26 times whilst frequently ditching his secret service detail. He even visited Epstein’s ‘orgy island‘, where it alleged that VIP guests had sex with girls under the age of 18.

Despite this, Clinton attempted to downplay his relationship with Epstein by issuing a statement on July 8th claiming that he “knows nothing about the terrible crimes Jeffrey Epstein pleaded guilty to in Florida some years ago, or those with which he has been charged in New York.”

There was one problem for Team Clinton though. Researchers uncovered reports from Miami in the 90s, showing that Clinton and Epstein were interacting years before the instances detailed in Clinton’s statement earlier in July.

In other words, Bill Clinton failed to account for his contact with Epstein whilst serving as U.S. President.

On July 22, Josh Rosner, the managing director of independent research consultancy Graham Fisher & Co, finally found what numerous journalists had been searching for – a real, undoctored photograph of Jeffrey Epstein and Bill Clinton together.

The photograph was published in a March 2003 Vanity Fair article entitled, “The Talented Mr. Epstein.”

The photograph’s caption reads: “Epstein with President Clinton in Brunei, 2002.”

The article states:

Lately, Jeffrey Epstein’s high-flying style has been drawing oohs and aahs: the bachelor financier lives in New York’s largest private residence, claims to take only billionaires as clients, and flies celebrities including Bill Clinton and Kevin Spacey on his Boeing 727. But pierce his air of mystery and the picture changes. VICKY WARD explores Epstein’s investment career, his ties to retail magnate Leslie Wexner, and his complicated past.

In addition to the town house, Epstein lives in what is reputed to be the largest private dwelling in New Mexico, on an $18 million, 7,500-acre ranch which he named “Zorro.” “It makes the town house look like a shack,” Epstein has said. He also owns Little St. James, a 70-acre island in the U.S. Virgin Islands, where the main house is currently being renovated by Edward Tuttle, a designer of the Aman resorts. There is also a $6.8 million house in Palm Beach, Florida, and a fleet of aircraft: a Gulfstream IV, a helicopter, and a Boeing 727, replete with trading room, on which Epstein recently flew President Clinton, actors Chris Tucker and Kevin Spacey, supermarket magnate Ron Burkle, Lew Wasserman’s grandson, Casey Wasserman, and a few others, on a mission to explore the problems of AIDS and economic development in Africa.

Epstein is known about town as a man who loves women—lots of them, mostly young. Model types have been heard saying they are full of gratitude to Epstein for flying them around, and he is a familiar face to many of the Victoria’s Secret girls. One young woman recalls being summoned by Ghislaine Maxwell to a concert at Epstein’s town house, where the women seemed to outnumber the men by far. “These were not women you’d see at Upper East Side dinners,” the woman recalls. “Many seemed foreign and dressed a little bizarrely.” This same guest also attended a cocktail party thrown by Maxwell that Prince Andrew attended, which was filled, she says, with young Russian models. “Some of the guests were horrified,” the woman says.

“He’s reckless,” says a former business associate, “and he’s gotten more so. Money does that to you. He’s breaking the oath he made to himself—that he would never do anything that would expose him in the media. Right now, in the wake of the publicity following his trip with Clinton, he must be in a very difficult place.”