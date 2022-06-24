Photo Shows Biden Holding Instructions Written for a Person Suffering From Dementia

As Joe Biden met with wind industry executives at the White House on Thursday, the President was photographed holding a set of instructions written for a dementia patient.

The instructions gave step-by-step guidance to Biden on how to do basic things such as walking into a room and greeting the people in that room.

“YOU enter the Roosevelt room and say hello to participants,” the instructions state.

Thegateawaypundit.com reports: The staff wrote the words “you” and “your” in capitalized letters to emphasize to the leader of the free world, who regularly forgets where he is, who he is talking to, what he is talking about and who he is, the appropriate time to sit or speak.

“YOU take YOUR seat,” advised the guidance, titled, “Offshore Wind Drop-By Sequence of Events.”

“YOU give brief comments,” states another directive.

The script also instructed Biden which reporter to take a question from.

“YOU ask Liz Shuler, President, AFL-CIO, a question,” Biden’s handlers wrote. “YOU Thank participants.”

This isn’t the first time Biden relied on staff notes to avoid more embarrassment on the public stage.

Biden has repeatedly been seen holding the cue cards.

In March, Biden was mocked online after using typed cue cards to answer random questions from reporters about the Ukraine war.

After successfully stealing the 2020 presidential race, Biden was caught relying on cue cards to make it through his first press conference.

During the briefings, he is only allowed to take questions from journalists and outlets selected by his managers.