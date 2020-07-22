Photo of BLM Supporter ‘Kneeling on Neck of White Baby’ Investigated By Sheriff’s Office

A shocking photo of a Black Lives Matter supporter kneeling on the neck of an emotionally distressed white child is currently under investigation by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

The picture shows a man with his knee on the back of the young child’s neck, who appears to be crying. A second person in the photo is restraining the child by holding their hands behind their back. The caption of the photo reads “Blm now.”

A version of the the photo, which many will find disturbing, is available further down the page in this news story, with the child’s face blurred out.

The photo resembles the action taken by Minneapolis police officers during the arrest of George Floyd May 25 that resulted in his death.

Investigators in Clark County said confirmed are investigating the photo, however no arrests have been made and charges have not been filed.

“We are looking into this case, however it is still an active investigation. At this point we are actively looking into it and we are VERY early on into this investigation,” Maj. Chris Clark said in an emailed statement.

According to emergency scanner traffic, deputies, police, and medics were called to two different addresses Tuesday morning in Clark County as a part of the investigation.

GWP report: The man in the photo’s name is Isaiah Jackson and he resides in Ohio. A man with that name was arrested on July 20 in Ohio for a probation violation.

The paternal grandmother of the child wrote on Facebook that the shocking and disturbing photo was taken while the two-year-old was with his mother, who is dating Jackson. The mother attempted to defend the photo when confronted about it, calling the person “ignorant” and claiming that “he wasn’t hurting him.”

The very angry grandmother said that the baby is now with her son and safe. She is currently attempting to find out who was holding the child’s legs and who took the photo.

“My son is beyond pissed. He took his boy to the ER to get checked out and everything came back good,” she wrote. “He better be glad nothing bad happened to my grandson and he better hide from all the people who will be coming for him when he gets out of jail.”

We’ll continue to update this story with new details as they become available.