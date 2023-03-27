Philadelphia Residents Told Not To Drink Tap Water After Major Chemical Spill In Delaware River

Residents in Philadelphia have been swarming to local supermarkets to buy bottled water following a major chemical spill in the Delaware River.
More than 8,000 gallons of latex-based solution spilled into the Delaware River from a chemical plant in Bucks County, Pennsylvania on Friday night.
The huge spill caused Philadelphia city officials to send residents an emergency phone alert warning them not to drink their tap water.
GWP reports: The emergency alert sent residents of Philadelphia in a frenzy and caused them to flock to local supermarket stores in the area to stock up on water.
City water official’s later declared the the water in Philadelphia is safe to drink.
The Philadelphia Water Department tweeted out “Based on updated hydraulic modeling and the latest sampling, we are confident tap water from the Baxter plant will remain safe to drink through 11:59 p.m. Monday, March 27. ”
Per NBC News:
Philadelphia officials Sunday afternoon rescinded their recommendation that residents use bottled drinking water following a toxic spill in the Delaware River.
The spill from a chemical plant upstream Friday night in Bucks County had prompted precautionary bottled-water alerts Sunday morning and afternoon, city officials said.
Testing determined there’s no contamination in the river near the intake for the city’s water system, nor in the system itself, Michael Carroll, a city deputy managing director, said an a video news conference early Sunday evening.
