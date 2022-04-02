Pfizer, Who Is Developing Alopecia Drug, Co-Sponsored This Years Oscars…

Big pharma companies Pfizer and BioNTech teamed up to sponsor the 2022 academy award ceremony…

Now there are claims all over social media saying that the confrontation between two celebrities at the 94th Academy Awards was actually plotted by Pfizer to promote a new medication.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email * Δ

During the Oscars ceremony Will Smith stormed on stage to slap comedian Chris Rock for making a joke about about the close-cropped haircut of Smith’s wife, wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

Rock had compared Jada’s haircut to Jordan O’Neill from 1977 movie G.I. Jane, saying: “Jada, I love you. I can’t wait for G.I. Jane 2.”

Last year the actress had revealed that she had been shaving her head due to struggles with hair-loss disease alopecia.

However, there are many who believe the slapping event was staged to push Pfizer’s alopecia drug.

Hitc reports: Pfizer is currently developing a drug to treat alopecia and other immuno-inflammatory diseases. The drug, Etrasimod, is a once-a-day tablet being trialled to treat a range of diseases including ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic esophagitis and alopecia areata.

Just days before the Oscars, Pfizer announced Phase 3 trials of the drug had been a huge success.

Conspiracy theorists claim slap was ‘staged’

Amid the sponsorship, the drug trials and the fact Jada Pinkett Smith suffers from alopecia areata, conspiracy theorists are alleging the Will Smith slap was staged.

Theorists allege the altercation was a publicity stunt to get people talking about alopecia ahead of the release of Etrasimod.

Pfizer however says the theories as “absurd”.

A spokesperson told Newsweek: “There is absolutely no connection, and to imply it is absurd.

“Pfizer is proud to support the Oscars, and we are heartened to see the film industry gather in-person and alongside fans to celebrate the talent and artistry produced during the past year.