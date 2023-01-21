Pfizer Told To Compensate Millions of Americans Damaged by Their COVID Vaccines

Pfizer must compensate millions of people who have been injured by its dangerous and experimental COVID vaccines, a top UK cardiologist has suggested.

Dr. Aseem Malhotra joined “The Ingraham Angle” on Friday to react to Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla dodging tough questions by reporters about his company’s COVID vaccine during the WEF’s annual Davos summit.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

“We’re dealing with one of the poorest efficacious pharmacological interventions with the worst safety profile which has become the most profitable in the history of medicine,” Dr. Malhotra said.

BREAKING:



Pfizer should compensate the vaccine injured says Cardiologist



‘The fines should be so large that pharmaceutical companies risk going bankrupt and senior executives should go to jail if they knew their medical intervention was going to cause harm’ pic.twitter.com/pTurhqtDhO — Dr Aseem Malhotra (@DrAseemMalhotra) January 21, 2023

Infowars.com reports: “And that really sums up a system failure behind all of why we got to this stage. I’ve described this before as probably the greatest miscarriage of medical science that we’ve witnessed in our lifetime.”

Malhotra went on to explain how the most “egregious” aspect is the collapse of government and medical safety standards.

“These pharmaceutical companies have a legal obligation to produce profit for their shareholders. They do not have a legal requirement to give you the best treatment,” he said. “The real scandals are that regulators failed to prevent misconduct by industry. And that doctors, academic institutions and medical journals collude with industry for financial gain.”

To prevent this kind of medical malpractice from happening again, Pfizer should compensate those injured by its experimental COVID injection, he argued.

“The fines should be so large that pharmaceutical companies risk going bankrupt and senior executives should go to jail if they knew their medical intervention was going to cause harm,” he said.

“There’s a lot of people who are vaccine-injured. I’m having to look after them and deal with them as well. It’s really awful how they’ve been gaslighted.”

“And I think one of the things the Pfizer CEO could do maybe to redeem himself is to say, ‘We’re going to give a considerable amount of our profits to helping treat the vaccine-injured and do research into vaccine injuries,’” he added.

Ingraham agreed, noting she personally knows people who are “hurting” as a result of taking the jab.

In 2020, the U.S. granted Pfizer and Moderna blanket immunity from liability of any injuries resulting from their COVID mRNA shots despite them being rubber-stamped with Emergency Use Authorization rather than approved after extensive clinical trials.