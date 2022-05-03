Pfizer Study: Key Ingredient Found in Jabs Stick to Organs Like Glue

Fact checked
May 3, 2022 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, US 0
Key ingredient in Pfizer jabs found to stick to organs
LinkedInRedditTelegram

A 466-page Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) document reveals that a key component of the Pfizer Covid jabs, lipid nanoparticles (LNPs), were found outside the injection site, mainly the liver, adrenal glands, spleen and ovaries of test subjects, hours after injection.

Pfizer/BioNTech’s mRNA-based COVID jab relies on LNPs as its delivery system. Pfizer declared in a January 10, 2022 press release that Acuitas Therapeutics LNP technology is used in COMIRNATY, the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

Judicial Watch also received 663 pages of records from HHS regarding biodistribution studies for experimental vaccines, which show that Johnson & Johnson relied on studies showing that vaccine DNA particles and injected virus particles were still present in test subjects months after injection.

Latest Videos

Processing meat on your own property in the U.S. can now lead to jail time, as has been proven by an Amish man from Pennsylvania who has been threatened with a prison sentence and issued a $250,000 fine for doing just that. Amos Miller says he is being persecuted by the Biden administration for practicing his religious freedom to raise and prepare food the way he believes God intended. Miller practices rotational grazing on his independently owned, holistically managed, century old farm in Bird-In-Hand Pennsylvania. His heritage-breed cows are raised on organic pastures. A couple of weeks ago, a federal judge threatened Miller with jail time for selling his own produce, and sent armed U.S. marshals to his home. Last summer, the judge also ordered Miller to pay $250,000 for committing the same crime. Who owns the meat you buy? The US government, apparently.
Man Gets Prison Sentence For Processing Meat On His Property
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLklqQmJlZVpiWHJR

Man Gets Prison Sentence For Processing Meat On His Property

April 30, 2022 5:34 pm

Emmanuel Macron, the former Rothschild banker might have been declared the winner of the French election, but millions of Marine Le Pen voters lost their ballots, and their rights, last Sunday. In France, if a ballot is damaged, it cannot be cast. So the elite, who are desperate to install Macron in office for another five years, arranged for the destruction of millions of Le Pen ballots. Marine Le Pen has consistently called out Macron for being a “globalist puppet.” Pre-election polls had Macron and Le Pen running neck and neck, as recently as April 10. The spoiled ballots shown in this video, all Le Pen’s, all have disqualifying tears in the same place. This isn’t some grand conspiracy, it’s grand theft. And they’ve got away with it yet again.
Millions of Le Pen Ballots Found 'Spoiled' in 'Rigged' French Election
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLm9meGNnbVNxYU9v

Millions of Le Pen Ballots Found 'Spoiled' in 'Rigged' French Election

April 29, 2022 8:50 am

Democrats are introducing a bill that will impose monthly fines on the unjabbed and a requirement to pay twice what they’d otherwise owe in personal income taxes. Rhode Islanders who refuse to submit to Big Pharma and accept the Covid-19 shot will face $50 monthly fines under the proposed legislation. They will also have to pay double the taxes of a jabbed person in the same financial situation, under the “dystopian” state Senate bill. Senator Samuel W. Bell, a woke Democrat, is the radical leftist responsible for the legislation, which has drawn sharp criticism on Twitter. It has also prompted Senator Jessica de la Cruz, a Republican, to organize a grassroots campaign opposing the authoritarian measure. De la Cruz, the Senate minority whip who dropped out of the 2nd Congressional District race last week, wrote an email to supporters, saying people across the state have been asking her about Bell’s bill. “I have not, nor will I ever support, legislation that coerces Rhode Islanders into making medical decisions or face steep financial damages,” she wrote.
Democrats To Impose Monthly FINES on Unjabbed Americans
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLjg1SlpFclM5cjVR

Democrats To Impose Monthly FINES on Unjabbed Americans

April 27, 2022 10:55 pm

The world’s most prominent “Nazi hunter” has condemned Justin Trudeau and the Canadian government for supporting and training neo-Nazi fighters in Ukraine. Efraim Zuroff, the director of the Simon Wiesenthal Center in Israel, says governments and the mainstream media are deliberately misleading the public when they claim Ukraine is not overrun by Nazis. Governments and media across the West insist claims about “Azov” and other units of the Ukrainian military having Nazi sympathies is “Russian disinformation.” However, Zuroff insists that it is NOT Russian propaganda. Canada has spent nearly a billion dollars on training Ukrainian troops since the 2014 coup in which Western-backed rebels overthrew the country’s democratically-elected government. The only people spreading propaganda on this issue, it seems, is the mainstream media.
Top 'Nazi Hunter' Accuses Trudeau of Training Neo-Nazis in Ukraine
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLjNBVUpJRTFKUHJz

Top 'Nazi Hunter' Accuses Trudeau of Training Neo-Nazis in Ukraine

April 26, 2022 6:30 pm

Hundreds of Justin Bieber fans say they witnessed the singer “shapeshift into a reptilian” while greeting them at Perth Airport. One witness said that “all hell broke loose” in the airport after Justin Bieber shapeshifted in front of his fans. According to historians there have been sightings of reptilians around the world at regular intervals throughout history, however it is widely believed that we are now in a golden age of reptilian sightings. There is a belief that the world is gaining consciousness, waking up, and that the veil is slowly lifting. It is said that Justin Bieber is becoming one of the most commonly sighted shapeshifting reptilians in the world. Two people watching the same scene will not necessarily both be able to discern the shapeshifting reptilian, however experts are saying that more people than ever before have developed the ability to witness reptilians manifest in their true form.
Justin Bieber Captured ‘Shapeshifting’ Into a Reptilian
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLjJlUVlqRGlsd0JN

Justin Bieber Captured ‘Shapeshifting’ Into a Reptilian

April 25, 2022 8:56 pm

Dutch leader Thierry Baudet is warning that the ‘New World Order’ is now upon and is urging the public to recognize the grave danger humanity is facing. It’s the world we’re heading for; a nightmareish vision of authoritarianism, thought crimes and medical tyranny. It’s a future we have to prevent from materializing. We have to fight to protect our democracy. We’ve got to rebuild our homes, reclaim our lands, and restore our freedoms. To do any of this, we have to stop the 'New World Order' from winning the war. Our future is at stake.
Dutch Leader Warns: 'The New World Order Is upon Us – We Are in Grave Danger'
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLml4OFVYVGFmeTZn

Dutch Leader Warns: 'The New World Order Is upon Us – We Are in Grave Danger'

April 23, 2022 9:22 pm

Nearly two hundred passengers aboard an American Airlines flight nearly died after their Captain, Robert Snow, experienced a sudden cardiac arrest inside the cockpit. And the mainstream media is attempting to cover up this story. Captain Snow says he is livid that America is mandating pilots to take the jab. What's really interesting about this ordeal is how successfully the mainstream media have covered it up. You won't find a single story about it online. Unfortunately, as it stands now, instead of ensuring the safety of the flying public as its mission dictates, the FAA, and the complicit airlines, are playing a game of Russian Roulette with the lives of pilots, crews, and passengers. #Pfizer #Covid #Vaccines
Jabbed Pilot Goes Into Cardiac Arrest With 200 People Onboard – Media Blackout
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLnA5bkZ1bFh5WXFZ

Jabbed Pilot Goes Into Cardiac Arrest With 200 People Onboard – Media Blackout

April 22, 2022 1:45 pm

How many more young, healthy athletes have to drop dead before the media start asking questions? Many independent publishers have reported on the dozens of healthy individuals suddenly dropping dead from mysterious heart conditions in recent months. An ethical mainstream media would be highlighting these deaths on the front-pages, pulling out all the stops to investigate just what was going on. We live in a very different world now. The latest athlete to die young from a heart attack is former Arkansas Razorback lineman and St. Louis native Brian Wallace.
Athletes Are Dropping Like Flies and Nobody’s Allowed To Ask Why
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLldGZkgxWkFwZzJZ

Athletes Are Dropping Like Flies and Nobody’s Allowed To Ask Why

April 21, 2022 11:01 am

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was left reeling recently after a High Court ruled that her jab mandate was illegal. The landmark case means that police cannot be fired for refusing to take the experimental jab. This landmark case will be likely be used to overthrow all of Ardern’s illegal mandates in New Zealand. Let's hope other nations follow suit.
New Zealand High Court ENDS Jacinda Ardern’s Jab Mandate
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLkJCa2g4RTRJaWdF

New Zealand High Court ENDS Jacinda Ardern’s Jab Mandate

April 20, 2022 11:36 am

Load More... Subscribe

Lifesitenews.com reports: The records also show that Johnson & Johnson, as part of its submission to the FDA for approval of its COVID vaccine, did not include studies of the spike protein encoded in the J&J vaccine.

Biodistribution is a method of tracking where compounds of interest travel in an experimental animal or human subject.

Judicial Watch obtained the records in response to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit (Judicial Watch v. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (No. 1:21-cv-02418)) filed after the Food and Drug Administration, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Disease failed to respond to a June 8, 2021, FOIA request for:

[A]ccess to biodistribution studies and related data for the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines used to treat and/or prevent SARS-CoV-2 and/or COVID-19.

The Pfizer records include a report, which was approved in February 2021, on the animal trials on the distribution of the Pfizer COVID vaccine in rat subjects, in a section titled “Safety Pharmacology,” the report notes, “No safety pharmacology studies were conducted with BNT162b2 [the BioNTech vaccine] as they are not considered necessary for the development of vaccines according to the WHO guideline (WHO, 2005).” Similarly, under “Pharmacodynamic Drug Interactions,” is “Nonclinical studies evaluating pharmacodynamic drug interactions with BNT162b2 were not conducted as they are generally not considered necessary to support development and licensure of vaccine products for infectious diseases (WHO, 2005).” 

This Pfizer report notes that when lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) “with a comparable composition,” to that used in the Pfizer COVID vaccine were injected into rats, “Total recovery (% of injected dose) of LNP outside the injection site was greatest in the liver and was much less in the spleen, adrenal glands, and ovaries.” … “in summary” … “the LNP distributes to the liver.” In the detailed analysis, the report states, “Over 48 hours, the LNP distributed mainly to liver, adrenal glands, spleen and ovaries, with maximum concentrations observed at 8-48 hours post-dose. Total recovery (% of injected dose) of LNP, for combined male and female animals, outside of the injection site was greatest in the liver (up to 18%) …”

This same Pfizer/BioNTech study notes “No genotoxicity studies are planned for BNT162b2 [the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID vaccine] as the components of the vaccine constructs are lipids and RNA and are not expected to have genotoxic potential (WHO, 2005).” Similarly, “Carcinogenicity studies with BNT162b2 have not been conducted as the components of the vaccine construct are lipids and RNA and are not expected to have carcinogenic or tumorigenic potential.”

The conclusion of the study begins: “The nonclinical program demonstrates that BNT162b2 is immunogenic in mice, rats, and nonhuman primates, and the toxicity studies support the licensure of this vaccine.” The report notes that “boost immunizations” were also being tested on the animals in the trial. Also, “Vaccine-related microscopic findings at the end of dosing for BNT162b2 were evident in injection sites and surrounding tissues, in the draining iliac lymph nodes, bone marrow, spleen, and liver.”

Also included in the Pfizer records is a report, approved in January 2021, titled “Pharmacokinetics Tabulated Summary.” A table in the report shows the biodistribution of lipid nanoparticles containing mRNA used in the vaccine using rats as the clinical trial subjects reports LNPs accumulating after 48 hours, especially in the lymph nodes, ovaries, small intestine and spleen. 

A summary of a study, approved in November 2020, of LNP mRNA distribution in rats, sponsored by Acuitas Therapeutics, notes that the concentrations of the LNP mRNA saw “levels peaking in the plasma by 1-4 hours post-dose and distribution mainly into liver, adrenal glands, spleen and ovaries over 48 hours. Total recovery of radioactivity outside of the injection site was greatest in the liver, with much lower total recovery in spleen, and very little recovery in adrenals glands and ovaries. The mean plasma, blood and tissue concentrations and tissue distribution patterns were broadly similar between the sexes and … did not associate with red blood cells.”

A September 2020 “Confidential” appendix to the clinical trial studies submitted for the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID vaccine (BNT162b2), titled “Justification for the absence of studies in CTD Module 4 (part of 2.4)” notes under “Safety Pharmacology” that “No safety pharmacology studies were conducted as they are not considered necessary according to the WHO guideline (WHO, 2005).”

 And under “Pharmacodynamic Drug Interactions,” is written: “Nonclinical studies evaluating pharmacodynamic drug interactions were not conducted as they are not generally considered necessary to support development and licensure of vaccine products for infectious diseases (WHO, 2005).”

Under the heading “Genotoxicity,” is: “No genotoxicity studies are planned for BNT162b2 as the components of the vaccine constructs are lipids and RNA that are not expected to have genotoxic potential (WHO, 2005).”

 Regarding “Carcinogenicity (including supportive toxicokinetics evaluations)” is written:

Carcinogenicity studies with BNT162b2 have not been conducted as the components of the vaccine constructs are lipids and RNA that are not expected to have carcinogenic or tumorigenic potential. Carcinogenicity testing is generally not considered necessary to support the development and licensure of vaccine products for infectious diseases (WHO, 2005).

In a “Confidential” Pfizer study, approved in April 2020, looking at four COVID vaccine variants, the company tested a vaccine with an RNA strand “that self-amplifies upon entering the cell.” It “encodes the Venezuelan equine encephalitis (VEE) virus RNA-dependent RNA polymerase (RDRP or replicase).” 

In the same Pfizer study, the authors note that, “Although liver function tests will be carefully monitored during the clinical development of these vaccines, BioNTech’s prior clinical experience indicates that the distribution to the liver does not pose a safety concern.” 

Also, the Pfizer study authors note, “Based on previous nonclinical and clinical experience with the three RNA platforms, a beneficial safety profile is anticipated, and may include transient local reactions (such as swelling/edema or redness) and body temperature increases.”

The Johnson & Johnson records include a 2007 study of the biodistribution of an intramuscular-administered adenovector-based viral vaccine using New Zealand white rabbits, which showed that the vaccine accumulated in “the spleen, iliac lymph node, and the muscle at the site of injection.”

A biodistribution table included as an appendix to the 2007 rabbit study showed that the vaccine DNA particles were still present in the iliac lymph nodes 91 days after injection. 

A chart of pharmacokinetics data from a November 2020 report of a study on “VAC31518 JNJ-78436735,” the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, on rabbits shows collection of the injected virus particles in the spleen and iliac lymph nodes up to three months later, as well as particles found in the skin and muscle at the injection site. 

In a November 4, 2020, report submitted to the FDA regarding the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine, the authors discuss the 2007 New Zealand rabbit study in which adenovirus-vectored vaccine is trialed, but note that “No pharmacokinetic or biodistribution studies have been conducted with AD26.COV2.S specifically.”

 The report notes that metabolism, excretion, and pharmacokinetic interactions with other drugs were not studied in this trial because they are “Not applicable to vaccines.” It is also noted that “biodistribution studies have not been conducted with Ad26.COV2.S.”

 A table in the report shows that the vaccine virus continued to appear in the rabbits’ iliac lymph nodes 180 days after injection.

A June 2020 “Pharmacokinetics Written Summary” for the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines notes that:

Ad26COVS1 (also known as VAC31518 or JNJ-78436735) is a monovalent, recombinant replication-incompetent adenovirus type 26 (Ad26) vectored vaccine encoding a severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) Spike protein…. No specific pharmacokinetic studies have been performed with Ad26COVS1. However, to assess distribution, persistence, and clearance of the Ad26 vector (platform), biodistribution studies were conducted in rabbits using two other Ad26-based vaccines encoding [redacted] and [redacted] antigens…. [T]he available biodistribution results are considered sufficient to inform on the biodistribution profile of Ad26COVS1, for which the same Ad26 vector backbone is used.

“These documents show why many Americans have concerns about whether the novel COVID vaccines that were developed at such an accelerated pace were tested properly and thoroughly,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton.

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)