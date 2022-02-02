Pfizer Seeks FDA Approval To Vaccinate Children 6 Months To 5 Years Old Against Covid

Children under five may soon receive emergency authorization for the covid jabs as Pfizer seeks FDA approval to vaccinate infants from 6 months old.

On Tuesday Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech announced that they were requesting emergency-use authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to vaccinate children aged six months to five years.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email * Δ

If, or rather when approval is granted, children between the ages of six months and five years old will be able to have the Pfizer and BioNTech covid jab.

RT reports: Currently, children aged five and above are able to get vaccinated in the US with Pfizer’s vaccine – though not Moderna and Janssen, which are restricted to over 18s.

Pfizer claimed in a press release that there was an “urgent public health need” for children under the age of five to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

“This application is for authorization of the first two 3 µg doses of a planned three-dose primary series in this age group,” Pfizer explained, adding that the company was still awaiting trial data on a third dose for young children.

“COVID-19 cases and related hospitalization among children have spiked dramatically across the United States during the Omicron variant surge,” the press release claimed, noting that “children under 4 accounted for 3.2% of the total hospitalizations” several weeks ago.

Pfizer boasted that, if approved, its vaccine would be the first available for children under five in the US. According to the CDC, over 80% of Americans aged five and over have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine. Roughly 67.9% of Americans over the age of five are “fully vaccinated” with two doses of the vaccine.