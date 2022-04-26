Pfizer Quietly Recalls Product Due to ‘Increased Cancer Risk’

Pfizer has been forced to recall one of its hypertension-treating drugs after it was found to increase the risk of getting cancer.

Five lots of Accupril (Quinapril HCl) tablets have been recalled due to a presence of the carcinogen nitrosamine – which was found to be above the acceptable daily intake level. Nitrosamines dramatically increase the risk of getting cancer.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

The product lots were distributed to wholesalers and distributors across the United States and Puerto Rico between December 2019 and April 2022.

Fox13news.com reports: The included tablets in the recall all come in 90 count bottles with strengths of 10 mg, 20 mg and 40 mg. You can see the exact NDC and lot numbers included here.

Patients who are taking this product should consult with their healthcare provider or pharmacy to determine if they have the recalled product.

Patients with the affected product should contact Sedgwick at 888-345-0481 (Mon.-Fri. 8:00 am – 5:00 pm ET) for instructions on how to return their product and obtain reimbursement for their cost.