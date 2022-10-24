Pfizer Planning To Sell Its mRNA Vaccine At 10,000% Markup in 2023

Pfizer used to charge its only customer in the United States — the US Government – $19.50 per dose. Then Pfizer decided to diversify and sell its Covid vaccine through health insurance companies. Now it plans to charge $130 per dose.

Keep in mind, each dose costs just $1.18 to produce. That’s more than a 10,000% mark up.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Igor reports: The business plan here, of course, is to keep as many vaccine mandates as possible and have health insurers cover the cost of increasingly frequent vaccinations, child vaccinations etc.

For example, right now the CDC recommends getting the bivalent booster two months after a previous booster.

People ages 12 years and older: A 2-dose primary series and 1 bivalent mRNA booster dose (Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech) is recommended. The primary series doses are separated by 3–8 weeks and the bivalent mRNA booster dose is administered at least 2 months after completion of the primary series (for people who have not received any booster doses), or at least 2 months after the last monovalent booster dose.

If you think that two months is too frequent, consider that CDC’s Rochelle Walensky was bivalent-boosted only a MONTH ago, and is now suffering from Covid — the same variant she was boosted for. Ms. Walensky is, of course, vaxxed to the max and is thankful for all the shots she received:

Which is interesting considering the inventor of the Pfizer mRNA vaccine has admitted he invented the jab in a couple of hours over the course of a single afternoon — and he hasn’t been jabbed with his own creation.

Most of each dose of Pfizer’s “Covid vaccine” is cheap stuff like water, polyethylene glycol, and other chemicals. The actual active ingredient is the mRNA nanoparticles, and those are given at 30 micrograms per dose.

Do the math:

Price Per gram = 130/.000030 = $4,333,333

So Pfizer is selling us their gene juice for over $4,333,333 per gram.

A pound (454 grams) of Pfizer’s mRNA nanoparticles would cost TWO BILLION DOLLARS.

The cost of making that two-billion-dollar pound of mRNA juice is under one percent of the price.

A pretty good deal for Pfizer, right?

Thank God I have a free immune system!