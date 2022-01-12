Pfizer Forces Big Tech to Delete Video Where CEO Admits Jabs Offer “Limited Protection”

Pfizer has begun quietly ordering social media companies to delete a video where its CEO admits that their jabs offer “limited protection” against the virus.

In a recent interview with Yahoo Finance’s Anjalee Khemlani, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla made the following bombshell admission:

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email * Δ

“So — and we know that the two doses of the vaccine offer very limited protection, if any. The three doses, with the booster, they offer reasonable protection against hospitalization and deaths — and, again, that’s, I think, very good — and less protection against the infection.”

Thelibertydaily.com reports: This slip was intended to try to get more people to take the booster shots, but as it spread across social media it had the opposite effect. Those who have been following the regimen offered by Big Pharma and promoted by out government started asking questions about the actual efficacy of the drugs they’ve been injecting into their bodies. Meanwhile, those who are among the dreaded “anti-vaxxer” crowd were highlighting the idiocy of the admission.

Sports and political commentator Clay Travis was among many people to share the video clip. He claims he was hit with a copyright claim by Pfizer or someone associated with them to have the video taken down.

Pfizer made a copyright claim to remove their CEO’s video comments that two doses of their covid vaccine offers “limited protection, if any.” This is wild. https://t.co/jP25VShswZ — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 11, 2022

When admitting the truth is so damaging that you need to stifle it before more people hear it, what does that say about your agenda? Those who are still defending Pfizer’s and Big Pharma’s profits by parroting their lies need to wake up immediately.