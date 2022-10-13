Pfizer Exec Admits Covid Jab Wasn’t Tested on Preventing Transmission – Media Silence

Pfizer executive Janine Small made a bombshell admission during a hearing this week on the European Union’s COVID-19 response — and the mainstream media, which has been spreading Big Pharma propaganda during the pandemic, is refusing to cover the story.

Member of the European Parliament (MEP) Robert “Rob” Roos asked Small if Pfizer tested whether or not the vaccine prevented transmission.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

“If not, please say it clearly. If yes, are you willing to share the data with this committee? And I really want a straight answer, yes or no, and I’m looking forward to it,” said Roos.

Ms Small — appearing in the place of Pfizer chief executive Albert Bourla, who had been called to testify but pulled out of the hearing earlier this month — replied that the company had to “move at the speed of science”.

“Regarding the question around did we know about stopping immunization before it entered the market…No.,” Small admitted.

The astonishing confession by Small, Pfizer’s president of international developed markets, raises serious questions about the massive propaganda campaign waged in 2021 to get everyone vaccinated.

Roos shared a clip of Ms Small’s response on Twitter, describing her answer as “scandalous”. He’s not wrong.

In early 2021, CDC director Rochelle Walensky had no problem going on national television and declaring to the world that if you took the Covid-19 vaccine “you will not get or spread Covid.” Within weeks, this was found to be completely false. TFTP reports:

Dr. Anthony Fauci also disseminated the exact same misinformation, telling Americans that they had nothing to worry about once they took the shots. Yet hundreds of thousands of people who took the shots, got sick and died.

Joe Biden, Bill Gates, and countless other Pfizer shills in the media waged a massive campaign to convince Americans and the world at large that taking the vaccine meant that you could not get or transmit Covid-19. And they were all dead wrong.

Instead of apologizing and admitting they were wrong, team Pfizer doubled down and claimed that getting boosted was the real protection. Again, this was proven wrong.

Now that tens of billions of taxpayer dollars have flowed into their coffers, Pfizer is admitting that they never even tested whether or not the vaccine prevented transmission before they released it. Read that again — Pfizer admitted that they never tested their vaccine’s ability to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 before its release.

🚨 BREAKING:



In COVID hearing, #Pfizer director admits: #vaccine was never tested on preventing transmission.



"Get vaccinated for others" was always a lie.



The only purpose of the #COVID passport: forcing people to get vaccinated.



The world needs to know. Share this video! ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/su1WqgB4dO — Rob Roos MEP 🇳🇱 (@Rob_Roos) October 11, 2022

Given this telling admission that the vaccine was never tested in this manner, it raises the question as to where all the blowhards in the video above received this information. Who was telling them that the vaccine prevented transmission if the manufacturer never tested it?

Where did Walensky, Biden, Fauci, Gates, Maddow and others get this information from when they launched their concerted effort to spread this misinformation? This is a question we must all be demanding an answer to immediately.

We should also be asking why not a single mainstream outlet is reporting on this admission. Literally, no one in corporate media has touched this new information despite its bombshell nature. Americans would probably like to know that they were forced to take a vaccine that was never tested for prevention of transmission despite the entirety of the establishment telling them otherwise. Yet corporate media, largely funded by Pfizer, is silent.

We must never forget that politicians — all claiming to “follow the science” — locked us down, destroyed the economy, decimated the middle class through inflation, forcibly medicated us, and muzzled our children over the last 2 years. All the while we were told that our only way out of this was to take the jab.

We have been constantly reminded that if you don’t follow “The Science,” you are a science-denying buffoon who wants grandma to die, doesn’t care about the children, were an alt-right Nazi, a white supremacist, extremist, and most likely a domestic terrorist.

Those who stood against unconstitutional vaccine mandates were scorned by the mainstream, labeled as “anti-vaxxers” and had people wishing for their deaths. Even people who took the jab but stood against mandates were labeled anti-vaxxers as definitions were altered to fit the narrative.

We the people were pitted against each other in one of the most divisive propaganda campaigns in human history. The middle ground was eliminated and logic and reason burned to the ground alongside the economy. And all of it was based on lies.