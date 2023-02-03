Pfizer Director: ‘COVID Vaccines Causing Millions of Women To Become Infertile’

Pfizer Director Jordon Trishton Walker has admitted that the experimental COVID-19 vaccines are causing millions of women worldwide to become infertile.

In a newly released Project Veritas video, an undercover journalist gets Walker to admit that something is off with the mRNA shots.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

“There is something irregular about the menstrual cycles. So, people will have to investigate that down the line,” Walker said.

“The [COVID] vaccine shouldn’t be interfering with that [menstrual cycles]. So, we don’t really know,” he said.

Projectveritas.com reports: The Pfizer Director appears to be worried that over time, more information may become known about the COVID vaccine’s potential side effects.

“I hope we don’t find out that somehow this mRNA lingers in the body and like — because it has to be affecting something hormonal to impact menstrual cycles,” he said.

“I hope we don’t discover something really bad down the line…If something were to happen downstream and it was, like, really bad? I mean, the scale of that scandal would be enormous.”