Quadruple-vaccinated Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, who claimed back in 2021 that Pfizer’s mRNA vaccine was “100% effective in preventing Covid,” announced Saturday that he has tested positive for Covid for the second time in six weeks.
“I have tested positive for COVID,” Bourla announced on Twitter. “I’m feeling well & symptom free. I’ve not had the new bivalent booster yet, as I was following CDC guidelines to wait 3 months since my previous COVID case which was back in mid-August. While we’ve made great progress, the virus is still with us.”
In November, Bourla declared those who question the efficacy of his experimental mRNA vaccine and spread “misinformation” are “criminals.”
“Those people are criminals,” Bourla told the Atlantic Council. “They’re not bad people. They’re criminals because they have literally cost millions of lives … The only thing that stands between the new way of life and the current way of life is, frankly, hesitancy to vaccinations.”
Claiming Covid vaccines would not stop the spread of Covid was previously considered “misinformation” but is now accepted fact. The shots not only fail to stop the spread of Covid-19, but vaccinated people continue catching Covid over and over again.
Bourla would have had us thrown in prison as criminals for claiming his experimental mRNA injection didn’t work.
Now the truth cannot be ignored. Where is the apology for this fraud? Where is the mea culpa?
When are “criminals” like Bourla who spread “misinformation” about the vaccine’s effectiveness to boost his stock and make billions in profits going to be forced to pay out damages to the vaxx injured and those who lost their livelihoods for refusing the jab?
A great crime took place with these coerced injections and the perpetrators need to be held accountable.
Baxter Dmitry
Email: baxter@newspunch.com
Latest posts by Baxter Dmitry (see all)
- Pfizer CEO, Who Claimed Vaccine Was ‘100% Effective’, Catches Covid For Second Time in 6 Weeks - September 26, 2022
- Italy’s New PM Vows To Defend Italy From Klaus Schwab’s WEF In Rousing Victory Speech - September 26, 2022
- Elites Panic As Queen’s Death Threatens To Expose Pedophile Ring - September 26, 2022