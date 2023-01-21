Pfizer CEO Trembles With Fear As Crowd Chant ‘Murderer’ During Davos Visit

January 21, 2023 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, US 1
Pfizer CEO trembles with fear when confronted about his deadly vaccines
Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla was left visibly shaken up during a visit to Davos on Friday, where he was confronted about the deadly Covid shots by a group of journalists.

Canadian outlet Rebel News caught up with Bourla this week on the streets of Davos, where they inundated him with a list of uncomfortable questions:

You know, there are hundreds of “accredited” journalists here at the World Economic Forum — the biggest names in news, from CNN to the New York Times. But you have to understand: they’re all here as WEF members, not to hold the WEF to account. They’re on Pfizer’s team. They would never ask Pfizer a tough question.

I really don’t think their CEO knew what hit him today.

Watch:

Here’s a full list of questions asked via Rebel News:

  • When did you know that the vaccines didn’t stop transmission?
  • How long did you know that without saying it publicly?
  • Why did you keep it a secret that your vaccine did not stop transmission?
  • You said it was 100% effective than 90% and 80%, then 70% — but now we know that vaccines do not stop transmission. Why did you keep that a secret?
  • Is it time to apologize to the world? To give refunds back to the countries that poured all their money into a vaccine that doesn’t work?
  • Are you ashamed of what you’ve done in the last couple of years?
  • Are you proud of what you’ve done in the past few years?
  • You’ve made millions off the backs of people’s livelihoods, how does it feel to walk the streets as a millionaire on the backs of the regular person at home in Australia, in England, and Canada?
  • What do you think about on your yacht? What do you think about on your private jet?
  • Are you worried about product liability?
  • Are you worried about myocarditis?
  • What about the sudden deaths?
  • What do you have to say about young men dropping dead from heart attacks every day?
  • Why won’t you answer these basic questions? No apology?
  • Do you think you should be charged criminally for some of the behavior you’ve been a part of?
  • How much money have you personally made off the vaccine?
  • How many boosters do you think it’ll take for you to be happy enough with your earnings?
  • Who did you meet with here in secret?
  • Will you disclose who you met with?
  • Who did you pay commissions to?
  • In the past, Pfizer has paid $2.3 billion in fines for deceptive marketing. Have you engaged in that same conduct again?
  • Are you under investigation, like you were before, for deceptive marketing?
  • If any other product in the world doesn’t work as promised, you get a refund. Should you not refund countries that pay billions for your ineffective vaccine?
  • Are you only used to speaking to sympathetic media, is that why you don’t know how to answer questions?

And of course, Bourla answered none of them.

