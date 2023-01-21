Pfizer CEO Trembles With Fear As Crowd Chant ‘Murderer’ During Davos Visit

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla was left visibly shaken up during a visit to Davos on Friday, where he was confronted about the deadly Covid shots by a group of journalists.

Canadian outlet Rebel News caught up with Bourla this week on the streets of Davos, where they inundated him with a list of uncomfortable questions:

You know, there are hundreds of “accredited” journalists here at the World Economic Forum — the biggest names in news, from CNN to the New York Times. But you have to understand: they’re all here as WEF members, not to hold the WEF to account. They’re on Pfizer’s team. They would never ask Pfizer a tough question. I really don’t think their CEO knew what hit him today.

Watch:

Here’s a full list of questions asked via Rebel News:

When did you know that the vaccines didn’t stop transmission?

How long did you know that without saying it publicly?

Why did you keep it a secret that your vaccine did not stop transmission?

You said it was 100% effective than 90% and 80%, then 70% — but now we know that vaccines do not stop transmission. Why did you keep that a secret?

Is it time to apologize to the world? To give refunds back to the countries that poured all their money into a vaccine that doesn’t work?

Are you ashamed of what you’ve done in the last couple of years?

Are you proud of what you’ve done in the past few years?

You’ve made millions off the backs of people’s livelihoods, how does it feel to walk the streets as a millionaire on the backs of the regular person at home in Australia, in England, and Canada?

What do you think about on your yacht? What do you think about on your private jet?

Are you worried about product liability?

Are you worried about myocarditis?

What about the sudden deaths?

What do you have to say about young men dropping dead from heart attacks every day?

Why won’t you answer these basic questions? No apology?

Do you think you should be charged criminally for some of the behavior you’ve been a part of?

How much money have you personally made off the vaccine?

How many boosters do you think it’ll take for you to be happy enough with your earnings?

Who did you meet with here in secret?

Will you disclose who you met with?

Who did you pay commissions to?

In the past, Pfizer has paid $2.3 billion in fines for deceptive marketing. Have you engaged in that same conduct again?

Are you under investigation, like you were before, for deceptive marketing?

If any other product in the world doesn’t work as promised, you get a refund. Should you not refund countries that pay billions for your ineffective vaccine?

Are you only used to speaking to sympathetic media, is that why you don’t know how to answer questions?

And of course, Bourla answered none of them.