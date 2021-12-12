Pfizer CEO Says A Fourth Covid Jab Will Be Needed “Sooner Than Expected”

The CEO of Pfizer Albert Bourla declared last week that a fourth covid shot would be needed “sooner than expected” to protect against the Omicron variant.

His announcement comes despite the fact that no deaths have been reported from the variant to date and cases have been reported as being mostly very mild.

During an appearance onCNBC, Bourla said “When we see real-world data, we’ll determine if the omicron is well covered by the third dose and for how long. And the second point, I think we will need a fourth dose.”

Summit news reports: Bourla was referring to ongoing studies on the Omicron variant, as he revealed that a preliminary study by Pfizer was based on a synthetic, lab-created copy of the variant. “Those real-world results will be more accurate and are expected in the next two weeks,” the Pfizer CEO noted.

Bourla is already pushing forward a potential FOURTH booster shot from a year after the third, stating “With omicron we need to wait and see because we have very little information. We may need it faster.”

A week ago Bourla declared that the “most likely scenario” in the near future is “annual revaccination” for COVID.

"I made a projection months ago that the most likely scenario is that we would need after the third dose, annual revaccination against Covid," says @AlbertBourla on boosters. "I think we're going to have an annual revaccination and that should be able to keep us really safe." pic.twitter.com/j2oBuHMM1I — Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) November 29, 2021

Last month, Bourla declared that people who spread “misinformation” about COVID-19 vaccines, meaning anything running counter to what he and the CDC says about them, should be treated as “criminals.”

“Those people are criminals,” he told Atlantic Council CEO Frederick Kempe. “They’re not bad people. They’re criminals because they have literally cost millions of lives.”

Bourla went on to suggest that life would only ever get “back to normal” once the unvaccinated have been vaccinated.

“The only thing that stands between the new way of life and the current way of life is, frankly, hesitancy to vaccinations,” he said.