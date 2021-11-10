Pfizer CEO: People Who Spread ‘Misinformation’ Should Be Jailed – CIA & FBI Are Helping Us

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla has admitted that the CIA and FBI are helping the Big Pharma giant root out ‘criminals’ who spread misinformation about their multi-billion dollar company.

According to Bourla, people who spread misinformation on Covid-19 vaccines are “criminals” and have cost “millions of lives.”

100percentfedup.com reports: Speaking with Washington D.C.-based think tank Atlantic Council, Bourla said there is a “very small” group of people that purposefully circulate misinformation on the shots, misleading those who are already hesitant about getting vaccinated.

“Those people are criminals,” he told Atlantic Council CEO Frederick Kempe. “They’re not bad people. They’re criminals because they have literally cost millions of lives.”

“They’re not bad people” but they’re also “criminals?” That’s rich coming from a guy who’s the CEO of a pharmaceutical company that’s making money hand over fist on vaccines that are being used as a tool to threaten the jobs of American citizens unless they comply, and agree to an injection of his company’s vaccine.

Watch: