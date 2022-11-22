Pfizer CEO Bourla Declares Alex Jones an ‘Agent of Evil’

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla has declared that Infowars founder Alex Jones is an “agent of evil” who deserves to be silenced forever.

During an acceptance speech after receiving a “Courage Against Hate” award from the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) earlier this month, Bourla blasted disinformation “agents of evil” who he says knowingly and maliciously spread lies.

“When people use disinformation to create fear, they become agents of evil,” he said before citing “conspiracies” about the AIDS epidemic, the January 6th riot, the Covid-19 pandemic and Covid vaccines as examples of “dangerous disinformation.”

Infowars.com reports: Ironically, Bourla himself uttered a massive lie about the January 6th protest by claiming the events that day “resulted in the death of five police officers.”

In reality, officer Brian Sicknick died of a stroke over 24 hours after the protest, officer Jeffrey Smith of the Metropolitan Police Department killed himself on January 15 and officer Howard S. Liebengood of the Capitol Police died by suicide four days after Jan. 6th.

Two Metropolitan Police Department officers who responded to the Capitol on Jan. 6 committed suicide in July, six months after January 6th.

The Pfizer CEO also told his ADL audience “there are bright spots amid this darkness” of disinformation, using the recent billion dollar verdict against Alex Jones as a positive.

“Just last month, a jury in this country awarded close to a billion dollars to families of those who lost loved ones in the Sandy Hook massacre,” Bourla said as the crowd applauded. “Because one man with a microphone spoke disgusting and disgraceful lies. The jury flat-out rejected his lies and made an unambiguous statement that such evil is not acceptable.”

Yes, Bourla blatantly defamed Jones during an award presented by the Anti-Defamation League.

The Big Pharma leader also praised companies for engaging in cancel culture by cutting ties with celebrities and athletes who “sprew hate.”

This may be one of the most extreme examples of gaslighting the world has seen.