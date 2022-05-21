Pfizer CEO Announces Trackable Microchips in Pills to Usher In the ‘New World Order’

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla has unveiled new trackable microchips that he says the ‘New World Order’ will put in drugs to track compliance among the population.

Bourla unveiled the dystopian new technology at the World Economic Forum in Davos:

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla explains Pfizer's new tech to Davos crowd: "ingestible pills" – a pill with a tiny chip that send a wireless signal to relevant authorities when the pharmaceutical has been digested. "Imagine the compliance," he says pic.twitter.com/uYapKJGDJx — Jeremy Loffredo (@loffredojeremy) May 20, 2022

“It is a, basically, biological chip, that is in the tablet, and once you take the tablet and dissolves into your stomach sends a signal that you took the tablet,” Bourla said.

“So, imagine the applications of that, the compliance.”

Thelibertydaily.com reports: As I’ve said for the last year, the globalist elites are no longer hiding in the shadows plotting their takeover. They’re openly discussing their plans to divide the world’s population into two groups: Those who are compliant and those who need to be eliminated.