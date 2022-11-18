Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla Recieves ADL’s ‘Courage Against Hate’ Award For Covid Jab Rollout

Dr. Albert Bourla, the Chairman and CEO of Pfizer has recieved a “Courage Against Hate” award from the ADL for “his work in the public health sector.”

In a press release, the ADL claimed that Bourla “led the effort to successfully develop and deploy the COVID-19 vaccine while courageously speaking out against ‘disinformation and hate’.

So apparently, or according to the ADL, so-called “disinformation” is now the same as “hate”

Bourla claimed: “It’s clear that disinformation is still wreaking havoc on society today and threatening the principles for which this organization stands,” adding thAT “The hatred and ignorance that it creates prevents us from seeing one another as people, as individuals with lives that deserve to be protected.”

Infowars reports: If he really believes the latter, then why is it a bad thing to have a public dialog about the side effects of Covid-19 vaccines?

Instead, if you challenge an experimental injection forced on you by multination corporations and the United Nations, you are put into the “hate” camp, even if you bring up valid, scientific criticism that has nothing to do with race, religion, or events of the past.

This response will only make the public ask even more questions about the vaccines.

For one thing, Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) said it was “appalling” that the CDC approved vaccines for children last month, stating that there’s “no evidence that COVID boosters reduce transmission, hospitalization, or death among children.”

Is that “hate” speech now?

Also, keep in mind that Bourla tested positive for Covid-19 this past summer despite taking four doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.