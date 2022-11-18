Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla Recieves ADL’s ‘Courage Against Hate’ Award For Covid Jab Rollout

Dr. Albert Bourla, the Chairman and CEO of Pfizer has recieved a “Courage Against Hate” award from the ADL for “his work in the public health sector.”
In a press release, the ADL claimed that Bourla “led the effort to successfully develop and deploy the COVID-19 vaccine while courageously speaking out against ‘disinformation and hate’.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
So apparently, or according to the ADL, so-called “disinformation” is now the same as “hate”
Latest Videos
Spanish Royalty Expose Who Really Killed Princess Diana
‘Controlled Opposition’: Dave Chappelle’s Family Say He Was Killed and Cloned by the Illuminati
Michael Jackson Was Murdered for Saying SAME Things As Kanye 13 Years Ago
CIA Agent ‘We Pay Mainstream Media To Spread Fake News,’ Shocking Exposé
Britain Has Fallen: With Rishi Sunak, the WEF’s ‘Coup’ Is Complete
Kanye West Exposes Celebs on “Monarch Mind Control” Kill List
'Satanic' Elon Musk Partners With WEF to Usher In a 'Digital Great Reset'
Greta Thunberg Calls For ‘Annihilation of the West’ To ‘Save the World’
Lara Logan Says Biden Admin Is 'Guilty' of 'Trafficking Children For the Elite'
Bourla claimed: “It’s clear that disinformation is still wreaking havoc on society today and threatening the principles for which this organization stands,” adding thAT “The hatred and ignorance that it creates prevents us from seeing one another as people, as individuals with lives that deserve to be protected.”
Infowars reports: If he really believes the latter, then why is it a bad thing to have a public dialog about the side effects of Covid-19 vaccines?
Instead, if you challenge an experimental injection forced on you by multination corporations and the United Nations, you are put into the “hate” camp, even if you bring up valid, scientific criticism that has nothing to do with race, religion, or events of the past.
This response will only make the public ask even more questions about the vaccines.
For one thing, Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) said it was “appalling” that the CDC approved vaccines for children last month, stating that there’s “no evidence that COVID boosters reduce transmission, hospitalization, or death among children.”
Is that “hate” speech now?
Also, keep in mind that Bourla tested positive for Covid-19 this past summer despite taking four doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
Niamh Harris
Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)
- Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla Recieves ADL’s ‘Courage Against Hate’ Award For Covid Jab Rollout - November 18, 2022
- Maxine Waters, Who Blew FTX Founder A Kiss Last Year, To Lead Investigation Into FTX’s Collapse - November 18, 2022
- Credit Card That Can Track Carbon Emissions, Launched By Canadian Bank - November 18, 2022