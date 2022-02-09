Pfizer Caught Quietly Changing Fine Print To Warn Audit of ‘Safety Data’ May Impact Business

Big Pharma is the least trusted sector in the US economy and until recently Pfizer was the least trusted company in Big Pharma. Now Pfizer have been caught altering the fine print, as evidenced by several redline changes in their Q4 earnings releases, and quietly admitting for the first time that an audit or inspection of the “quality of pre-clinical, clinical or safety data” may negatively impact their profit margins.

Pfizer, which forecast $54 billion in Covid-related sales in 2022, appears to be anticipating some bad news.

What have they been trying to hide all this time?

Two weeks ago, the FDA begged a Texas judge to delay production on the first monthly batch of 55,000 pages of Covid-19 vaccine data submitted to the agency by Pfizer. Originally, the agency was set to produce just 500 pages-per-month.

As Rubicon Capital’s Kelly Brown notes on Twitter, the changes to Pfizer’s Q$ earnings releases center around disclosures of unfavorable safety data.

For example, in Q4 they added: “or further information regarding the quality of pre-clinical, clinical or safety data, including by audit or inspection.”

More from Brown, who notes that Pfizer is now highlighting “concerns about clinical data integrity…“

"…challenges related to public confidence or awareness of our COVID-19 vaccine or Paxlovid, including challenges driven by misinformation, access, CONCERNS ABOUT CLINICAL DATA INTEGRITY and prescriber and pharmacy education;"



The company also notes that Covid-19 may “diminish in severity or prevalence, or disappear entirely.”

What’s behind the curtain, Pfizer?