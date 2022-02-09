Pfizer Caught Quietly Changing Fine Print To Warn Audit of ‘Safety Data’ May Impact Business

February 9, 2022
Pfizer have warned that an audit of clinical or safety data may impact negatively upon their business in their Q4 earnings report.
Big Pharma is the least trusted sector in the US economy and until recently Pfizer was the least trusted company in Big Pharma. Now Pfizer have been caught altering the fine print, as evidenced by several redline changes in their Q4 earnings releases, and quietly admitting for the first time that an audit or inspection of the “quality of pre-clinical, clinical or safety data” may negatively impact their profit margins.

Pfizer, which forecast $54 billion in Covid-related sales in 2022, appears to be anticipating some bad news.

What have they been trying to hide all this time?

Two weeks ago, the FDA begged a Texas judge to delay production on the first monthly batch of 55,000 pages of Covid-19 vaccine data submitted to the agency by Pfizer. Originally, the agency was set to produce just 500 pages-per-month.

As Rubicon Capital’s Kelly Brown notes on Twitter, the changes to Pfizer’s Q$ earnings releases center around disclosures of unfavorable safety data.

For example, in Q4 they added: “or further information regarding the quality of pre-clinical, clinical or safety data, including by audit or inspection.”

More from Brown, who notes that Pfizer is now highlighting “concerns about clinical data integrity…

The company also notes that Covid-19 may “diminish in severity or prevalence, or disappear entirely.”

What’s behind the curtain, Pfizer?

Baxter Dmitry is a writer at News Punch. He covers politics, business and entertainment. Speaking truth to power since he learned to talk, Baxter has travelled in over 80 countries and won arguments in every single one. Live without fear.
