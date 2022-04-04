Pfizer Bombshell: ‘Stay Away from the Vaccinated’

Bombshell new Pfizer documents reveal that both inhalation and skin contact with jabbed individuals will transfer whatever is in the vaccine to the unvaccinated.

The disturbing document reveals the following:

If an unvaccinated man touches a vaccinated woman or inhales the air she exhales and then has sex with his wife, his wife may have an adverse event and must then avoid having children. If a woman who has never been vaccinated comes into contact with a woman who has been vaccinated, she may:

A: Have a miscarriage,

B: Abort spontaneously,

C. Poison a baby through her breast milk,

D: Have babies with cognitive problems (memory and concentration problems).

Anonymouswire.com reports: This is universal, and very bad. Here is a small part of the text:

8.3.5.3. Occupational exposure

“Occupational exposure occurs when a person has unplanned direct contact with a subject for a vaccine, which may or may not lead to the occurrence of an adverse event. These individuals may include caregivers, relatives, and other people close to the subject.

When such exposures occur, the investigator must report this to Pfizer saftey within 24 hours of being notified, whether or not an associated secondary adverse event occurs. This must be reported using the vaccine secondary adverse event reporting form. SINCE THE INFORMATION DOES NOT RELATE TO ANY PARTICIPANT IN THE STUDY, THE INFORMATION WILL BE KEPT SEPARATE FROM THE STUDY”.

To make it clear: participants in vaccine studies become superspreaders of something, they don’t say what it is, but it causes secondary adverse events in people who have never had the ‘vaccine’ when exposed to people who have had the ‘vaccine’. have had.

THIS IS SO BAD that here, in this little bit of quoted text, it is warned that unvaccinated men exposed to a woman who has had the vaccine will pass what is in the vaccine to another woman.

Even the relatively small portion of the document presented below states that the vaccine causes spontaneous abortions and reproductive problems when unvaccinated individuals are exposed to vaccinated individuals and that breast milk from a vaccinated mother can be harmful to the infant. And if anyone doesn’t believe that, click the link above and wade through that huge and intentionally confusing document. It’s true folks, the vaccine is indeed the killer syringe.

Don’t let the vaccinated come near you, it’s official now.

Here’s a small portion of this huge document, straight from Pfizer:

Terms

Study Intervention – A Vaccine Subject.

AE – Adverse event in someone who has received the vaccine.

SAE: An adverse event in someone who has been exposed to someone who has received the vaccine.

EDP: Exposure during pregnancy.

8.3.5. Exposure to the study intervention under investigation during pregnancy or lactation and occupational exposures must be reported to Pfizer Safety within 24 hours of becoming aware of the investigator.

8.3.5.1. Exposure during pregnancy – EDP is present if:

* A female participant is found to be pregnant while receiving a study intervention or after she has stopped taking it.

* A male participant undergoing or having discontinued a study intervention is exposed to a female partner before or around the time of conception.

* A woman is found to be pregnant while exposed or has been exposed to a research intervention due to environmental exposure. Below are examples of exposure to the study environment during pregnancy:

* A female relative or caregiver reports that she is pregnant after exposure to the study intervention through inhalation or skin contact.

* A male relative or caregiver exposed to the study intervention through inhalation or skin contact then exposes their female partner prior to or around the time of conception.

†

If this vaccination is not passed on to other people, why should contact between vaccinated and unvaccinated be a noteworthy event? If this vaccination is not transmitted, WHY should a man who has been around a vaccinated woman, even if he has not touched her or had sex, be concerned about getting another woman pregnant?

That’s not all, the following is detailed and much worse.

The investigator must report EDP to Pfizer Safety within 24 hours of the investigator becoming aware of it, regardless of whether an SAE has occurred. The first information submitted must include the expected date of delivery (see below for information regarding the termination of pregnancy).

* If EDP occurs in the setting of environmental exposure, the investigator must report information to Pfizer Safety using the Vaccine SAE Report Form and the EDP Supplemental Form. Since the exposure information does not relate to the participant in the study, the information is not recorded on a CRF; however, a copy of the completed Vaccine SAE Report Form will be kept on file at the investigator’s site. Follow-up is performed to obtain general information about the pregnancy and its outcome for all EDP reports with an unknown outcome. The investigator follows the pregnancy until completion (or until the pregnancy is terminated) and notifies Pfizer Safety of the outcome as a follow-up to the original EDP supplement form. In the case of live birth, the structural integrity of the neonate can be assessed at the time of birth. In the case of abortion, the reason(s) for the abortion should be specified and, if clinically possible, the structural integrity of the aborted fetus should be assessed by visual examination (unless the findings of the examination precede demonstrate a congenital anomaly to the procedure and the findings are reported). Abnormal pregnancy outcomes are considered SAEs. If the outcome of the pregnancy meets the criteria for an SAE (ie, ectopic pregnancy, spontaneous abortion, intrauterine fetal death, neonatal death, or congenital malformation), the investigator should follow the procedures for reporting SAEs.

* Spontaneous abortion, including miscarriage and missed abortion;

* Neonatal deaths occurring within 1 month of birth, regardless of causality, should be reported as SAEs. In addition, infant mortality at 1 month should be reported as SAE when the investigator believes that infant death is or may be related to exposure to the study intervention. The client may request additional information about the PBT. Further follow-up of birth outcomes will be addressed on a case-by-case basis (eg follow-up of preterm infants to identify developmental delays). In the case of father exposure, the researcher will provide the participant with the Pregnant Partner Information Disclosure Form to give to his partner.

8.3.5.2. Exposure During Breastfeeding – Exposure during breastfeeding occurs if:

* A female participant was found to be breastfeeding during or after discontinuation of the study intervention.

* A woman has been found to be breastfeeding while exposed or exposed to a research intervention (ie exposure to the environment). An example of environmental exposure during breastfeeding is a female relative or caregiver reporting that she is breastfeeding after being exposed to the study intervention through inhalation or skin contact. The investigator must report exposure during lactation to Pfizer Safety within 24 hours of becoming aware of it, whether or not an SAE has occurred. The information must be reported using the Vaccine SAE Report Form. If exposure during breastfeeding occurs in the setting of environmental exposure, the exposure information does not relate to the participant enrolled in the study and thus the information is not recorded on a CRF. However, a copy of the completed Vaccine SAE Report Form will be kept in the investigator’s file. No report of exposure during breastfeeding is created when a Pfizer drug specifically approved for use in breastfeeding women (eg, vitamins) is administered in accordance with its approved use. However, if the infant develops an SAE associated with such a drug, the SAE will be reported along with the exposure during lactation. However, a copy of the completed Vaccine SAE Report Form will be kept in the investigator’s file. No report of exposure during breastfeeding is created when a Pfizer drug specifically approved for use in breastfeeding women (eg, vitamins) is administered in accordance with its approved use. However, if the infant develops an SAE associated with such a drug, the SAE will be reported along with the exposure during lactation. However, a copy of the completed Vaccine SAE Report Form will be kept in the investigator’s file. No report of exposure during breastfeeding is created when a Pfizer drug specifically approved for use in breastfeeding women (eg, vitamins) is administered in accordance with its approved use. However, if the infant develops an SAE associated with such a drug, the SAE will be reported along with the exposure during lactation.

Here is the clear part, which everyone can understand:

8.3.5.3. Occupational exposure – Occupational exposure occurs when a person comes into unplanned direct contact with the study intervention, which may or may not lead to the occurrence of an AE. Such individuals may include caregivers, relatives, or other individuals involved in the care of the study participant. The investigator must report occupational exposures to Pfizer Safety within 24 hours of the investigator’s knowledge, regardless of whether an associated SAE occurs. The information must be reported using the Vaccine SAE Report Form. Since the information does not relate to a participant participating in the study, the information is not recorded in a CRF;

