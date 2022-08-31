Pfizer BANS White People From Applying for New Job

White people and Asians are banned from applying for Pfizer’s new “Breakthrough Fellowship” program in a move civil rights lawyers have said is totally illegal.

According to reports, the Big Pharma giant is offering a prestigious fellowship that bars whites and Asians from applying. Pfizer bragged on its own website that the radical policy was a “Bold Move” to “create a workplace for all.”

“This Pfizer program is so flagrantly illegal I seriously wonder how it passed internal review by its general counsel,” said Adam Mortara, one of the country’s top civil rights lawyers.

From The Washington Free Beacon, “No Whites Allowed: Pfizer Fellowship Flagrantly Violates the Law, Lawyers Say”:

“This Pfizer program is so flagrantly illegal I seriously wonder how it passed internal review by its general counsel,” said Adam Mortara, one of the country’s top civil rights attorneys. Pfizer’s “Breakthrough Fellowship” offers college students multiple internships, a fully funded master’s degree, and several years of employment at the pharmaceutical giant. It also restricts applications to “Black/African American, Latino/Hispanic and Native American” students, the fellowship requirements state. In a Frequently Asked Questions brochure about the nine-year program, Pfizer asserts that it is an “equal opportunity employer.”

[…] The Breakthrough Fellowship is part of a larger push within Pfizer to “embed DEI into our DNA,” per the company’s 2021 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla in 2020 made “equity” one of the company’s four “core values” alongside excellence, courage, and joy. “We don’t just talk about the importance of equity,” Bourla said at the time. “We put our words into action.”

Informationliberation.com reports: An Intelligent survey released last year found that 34% of white students lied about being “minorities” in their college applications in order to boost their chances of getting accepted into college. The survey found that 77% of whites who falsely claimed minority status were accepted into college.

College admissions scam mastermind Rick Singer allegedly told his wealthy white clients to claim to be minorities lest they be at a “competitive disadvantage.”

If white privilege were real, it would be minority groups lying and claiming they were white in order to get access to all their new white privilege, not the opposite way around!