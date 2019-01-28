Petition To ‘Impeach Ruth Bader Ginsburg’ Goes Viral

A petition calling for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to be impeached by Congress has gone viral, gathering almost a thousand signatures within minutes of launching.

At the time of publication, the petition, entitled “Impeach Ruth Bader Ginsburg,” has almost 800 signatures just a few minutes after journalist and political consultant Jacob Wohl published it.

“The American People have waited long enough for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to prove that she possesses the health and vigor necessary to serve on the Supreme Court,” Wohl tweeted on Monday.

“That’s why I’m now calling on Congress to #ImpeachRBG.”

“Sign my petition today!“

The American People have waited long enough for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to prove that she possesses the health and vigor necessary to serve on the Supreme Court That's why I'm now calling on Congress to #ImpeachRBG Sign my petition today! https://t.co/8VjmAfdIkK — Jacob Wohl (@JacobAWohl) January 28, 2019

Justice Ginsburg has been absent from the Supreme Court for almost a month, despite assurances from Democrats that her recent lung cancer surgery had been “successful.”

In recent weeks, rumors have circulated that Ginsburg has contracted pneumonia and is currently “fighting for her life,” spurring the Trump administration into make the necessary preparations to pick the next Supreme Court Justice nominee.

According to sources in D.C., Democrat operatives have become so desperate to avoid Trump picking the next SCOTUS nominee, that they are desperately trying to cover-up evidence that Ruth Bader Ginsburg may be unfit to serve.

In order to deal with the rumors, Jacob Wohl is asking for Justice Ginsburg to undergo a health exam to assure the American people that she is still fit to serve, and to dispel rumors of her deteriorating health.

The petition states:

Calls for Justice Ginsburg to undergo a transparent health exam that would assure the American people of her ability to serve have been ignored.

The American People deserve a Supreme Court Justice who has the health and vigor required to carry out one of the nation’s most critical duties.

You can sign the petition here.