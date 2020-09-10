Petition Demanding San Francisco ‘Prosecute Nancy Pelosi For COVID Violations’ Goes Viral

A petition demanding Nancy Pelosi be “prosecuted by San Francisco for her flaunting of COVID regulations” has gone viral after she was caught on camera in a hair salon without a mask.

The petition states, ‘The salon owner gets death threats, while Pelosi has paid ZERO price for her hypocrisy.‘

More than 16,000 people have signed the petition with a 20,000 signature goal urging San Francisco Police Chief William Scott to launch a criminal investigation and prosecute the Democrat Speaker of the House.

The petition includes a letter addressed to the police chief that says, ‘Laws aren’t just for the ”little people.”

‘Not only did Nancy Pelosi knowingly violate health ordinances, but just destroyed a business because she couldn’t take a ounce of responsibility.

‘At a very minimum, Nancy Pelosi must be prosecuted by San Francisco for her flaunting of COVID regulations. Now!‘

The petition was posted by the Media Action Network, which says “at a minimum Nancy Pelosi must be prosecuted by San Francisco.”

DailyMail report: The petition was posted by the Media Action Network, which vows to ‘expose and replace‘ liberal media.

‘The ”mainstream” media pretends to be unbiased referees while they operate as an arm of the Democrat party. As long as they’re still faking objectivity, we’ll be there to remind them,’ the site says.

The site was founded by Ken LaCorte, a mentee of the late Fox News boss Roger Ailes who worked as an executive at the network for two decades.

‘Join our campaigns to expose the left, protect their victims and replace the liberal media complex,‘ LaCorte says on the site.

Salon SF, found in the affluent Cow Hollow neighborhood, became the subject of headlines after Pelosi was seen flouting pandemic health guidelines inside the business.

Pelosi argued that she was ‘set up‘ by the owner, but the salon has since denied those claims and called them ‘absolutely false.’

Erica Kious, the owner of eSalon SF, said she was forced to shutter her business after she received threats in the wake of exposing Pelosi’s trip to the salon.

After footage of the Democrat’s trip went viral a day later, Kious told Tucker Carlson that her business was ‘done‘. But a GoFundMe page set up in wake of the scandal reached its target of $300,000.