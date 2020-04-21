Petition Demanding Resignation of ‘Incompetent’ W.H.O. Chief Set to Top 1 Million Signatures

A petition urgently demanding the resignation of the World Health Organization (W.H.O.) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stands poised to break the one million signatures mark, just days after Hollywood celebrities praised him as a “superstar” during the Global Citizen concert.

The campaign began on January 31 when the petition titled, “Call for the resignation of Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, W.H.O. Director-General,” appeared on Change.org, citing Tedros’ refusal on January 23 to designate the coronavirus a global health emergency.

“We strongly think Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is not fit for his role as WHO director general. We call for the immediate resignation of Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus,” the petition states, before accusing Ghebreyesus of being a political puppet for China.

“We believe WHO is supposed to be political neutral. Without any investigation, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus solely believes in the death and infected numbers that the Chinese government provided with them.”

On Tuesday morning the number of signatures stood at 985, 850 — and was rising fast.

The petition can be signed here.

Breitbart reports: The criticism of the handling of the Chinese coronavirus crisis by W.H.O. in general and Tedros in particular has been growing for weeks.

Such is the clamor of disapproval surrounding the Ethiopian bureaucrat that last week U.S. President Donald Trump ordered a hold on funds sent to the U.N. body, demanding they answer for their failures to properly warn the world about the deadly virus.

The president also criticized the W.H.O. for attacking his travel ban on China during the early days of the pandemic.