Petition Calls For Confederate Monuments To Be Replaced With Statues Of Britney Spears

Could we be about to see statues of Britney Spears replacing Confederate monuments across Louisiana?

A petition, which has garnered over 13,000 signatures so far, is calling on the Governor, Sen. Bill Cassidy, Rep. Cedric Richmond and the Louisiana State Senate and House to “do the right thing: Replace Confederate statues with a real Louisiana hero…..

There are currently about 32 Confederate statues and monuments in Louisiana.

Indy100 reports:Kassie Thibodeaux is proposing replacing them with statues in honour of Louisiana’s most famous and unproblematic export: Ms Britney Jean Spears.

In a petition on Change.org addressed to Louisiana governor John Bel Edwards and five other decision making individuals or bodies, including the Louisiana State Senate and Bill Cassidy, the state senator, Thibodeaux writes:

“Before becoming one of the world’s most important and influential pop legends, Britney Spears was living life in a small southern town by the name of Kentwood, Louisiana.

Not only has Britney proven her talent, but she’s proven her strength of character by not only overcoming highly publicized mental breakdown, but by continuously working towards improving herself. She’s an inspiration to millions. “

The description then lists some of Britney’s contributions towards the state, including donating money to Hurricane Katrina relief programmes and further donations towards flood recovery funds since.

Thibodeaux concludes by saying:

“She’s already earned her star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame, and now it’s time for her home state to honor her with the tribute that she deserves.

Do the right thing: Replace the Confederate statues with an actual Louisiana hero and influencial [sic] human being, Britney Spears.

The petition has already attracted 9,236 signatures at the time of writing and is sure to reach its target of 10,000 especially if people are shown that one iconic scene in Hustlers scored using Britney’s 2007 single ‘Gimme More’.”

It’s not even a new cause; Thibodeaux originally began the petition in 2017 but has re-opened in light of recent events.