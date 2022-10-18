Peter Strzok: ‘We Need To Address January 6 the Same Way As 9/11’

Disgraced former FBI agent Peter Strzok described the 9/11 terror attacks, which killed thousands of Americans, as “nothing” compared to MAGA supporters entering the Capitol building on January 6th 2021.
During an appearance on MSNBC, Strzok demanded the US government address the January 6th “the same way as 9/11.”
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
After MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace insanely claimed January 6 was “the deadliest attack on the U.S. capital in history,” Strzok agreed and added “I think if you look at the scale in terms of a threat to democracy, 9/11 was a tragedy, we lost thousands of lives in a horrific way. We still mourn to this day. But when you look at something that is an attack on democracy, something that could bring about a fundamental change to American governance, 9/11 is nothing compared to January 6th.”
Latest Videos
Unearthed US Gov’t Docs Reveal Feds Are Manipulating Hurricanes
WEF: ‘Humans Must Plug Themselves Into Our Matrix or Die’
Kanye West: Satanic Illuminati Elite Have Infested Hollywood
FBI Chief Found Dead After Exposing Sickening Truth About Elite Pedophilia
Disturbing Proof the WEF and UN Are Quietly Deleting the Internet
WEF Insider Reveals 'Bug-Eating Agenda' Is About Destroying the Human Soul
Coolio Was About To Take Down Hollywood Pedophile Ring Before He Died
Pope Francis Vows To Usher In ‘One World Religion’
Bill Gates Caught Admitting ‘Climate Change Is WEF Scam’ to Inner Circle
Strzok, the guy in the FBI who spearheaded a counter-intelligence investigation against Trump based on a the discredited Steele dossier continued, “The fact that the FBI and the rest of the government if they are not on the same sort of war footing that we were on in the weeks and months and years after 9/11, shame on everyone.”
“This is a far greater threat to our constitutional democracy than anything we’ve faced in the past 20 or more years,” Strzok further proclaimed, adding “We need to be addressing it the same way [as 9/11].”
“I suspect if they were, if we were, we might hear more about it and I think that’s the sort of thing that gives a lot of observers, those of us who have been in the FBI, a little bit of concern whether the same urgency and approach to the situation, whether that approach is on par with the nature of the threat we’re facing right now,” Strzok whined.
Watch:
But the madness didn’t end there. The rest of the segment continued in the same manner, with other ‘experts’ crowing about the FBI being ‘too soft’ on Trump supporters, compared to law enforcement being heavy handed against BLM rioters.
Summit report: Strzok was fired from the FBI in 2018 after anti-Trump texts dating from two years previously between him and former FBI lawyer Lisa Page, with whom he was having an affair, were discovered.
Prior to Trump’s victory, Strzok told Page that “we won’t allow” Trump to be elected, before going on to be directly involved in the Russia collusion and Hillary Clinton email investigations.
A recent poll conducted by Harvard/Harris found that average Americans don’t consider January 6th to be a pressing issue, with just 7 percent of voters listing it as being on par with matters such as inflation, the economy, crime, and immigration.
Baxter Dmitry
Email: baxter@newspunch.com