Peter Navarro Following FBI Arrest: ‘They’re Going to Arrest All 74 MILLION of You Who Voted for Trump’

Following his arrest by Biden’s squad of FBI agents on Friday, former Trump advisor Peter Navarro has warned that 74 million Trump supporters are next in the firing line.

FBI agents arrested Navarro at an airport just before he boarded his flight to Nashville, Tennessee for a television appearance.

After being released from FBI custody, Navarro spoke about the ordeal to reporters assembled outside.

Infowars.com reports: He accused Congress of unconstitutionally weaponizing its investigatory powers in order to wage political warfare on pro-Trump individuals.

“What that Kangaroo committee is doing right now is investigating for punitive purposes,” Navarro said. “They’re essentially acting as judge, jury and executioner. Their mission, their clear mission, is to prevent Donald John Trump from running in 2024 for president and being elected to president.”

The former Trump advisor also warned, “They’re not coming for me and Trump, they’re coming for you— all 74 MILLION of you who voted for Donald John Trump.”

Navarro explained that he had previously told the FBI agent who arrested him on Friday that the bureau could just call and he’d cooperate with anything they requested instead of being raided or arrested in public.

He added, “Instead of coming to my door where I live, which by the way is right next to the FBI, instead of calling me and saying, ‘Hey, we need you down at court. We’ve got a warrant for you.’ I would have gladly come. What did they do? They intercepted me getting on the plane.”

Navarro was placed in handcuffs and leg irons during his arrest and was put in the cell of recently-freed attempted Ronald Reagan assassin John Hinckley Jr.

If convicted, Navarro could be sentenced to a minimum of 30 days in jail, or a maximum of one year, as well as a fine of as much as $100,000 for each count in the indictment.