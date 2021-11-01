Pete Buttigieg Says Supply Chain Issues Unlikely To Be Resolved Until Everybody Is Vaccinated

US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has predicted that the West Coast port backlog is unlikely to be resolved until evey American has been vaccinated.

On Sunday Buttigieg was questioned about why the standstills were now worse than before the White House announced their solution to operate ports 24 hours a day 7 days a week.

He said that the supply chain issues plaguing multiple industries at the moment are going to continue as long as the covid pandemic does. He claimed nothing in the supply chain would start being more efficient until everyone is vaccinated,

RT reports: Confronted about the supply chain issues by Fox News’ Chris Wallace – including the fact that standstills at the Port of Los Angeles have only worsened after it began operating on a 24/7 basis – Buttigieg could only say that businesses should expect relief from the issues when the pandemic ends as the problems are a “direct” results of the virus’ strain on the world.

Fox News’ Chris Wallace confronts Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Biden’s supply chain crisis getting WORSE, not better. pic.twitter.com/L7rtKS74Wk — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 31, 2021

“Look, there are so many things that are still happening in our economy – distortions, disruptions, things in our supply chain that are affecting prices that are clearly a direct consequence of the pandemic,” Buttigieg, who recently faced heavy backlash for taking months-long paternity leave amid the crisis, said.

The “best thing” to do for the economy, the former mayor said, is to “put the pandemic behind us” by getting more people inoculated.

“For the very short term, there are steps we can take in [and] around the ports that we think are helping. In the medium term, again at risk of repeating myself, if we really want to see all of these disruptions [end], we got to end the pandemic. That’s what getting everybody vaccinated is all about,” he said.