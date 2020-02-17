Pete Buttigieg Says He Is Above Being ‘Lectured On Family Values’ By Trump Supporters

Democrat presidential frontrunner Pete Buttigieg said Sunday that he will not be “lectured on family values” by anyone who supports President Trump.

The former mayor, who is an abortion extremist, spoke on “Fox News Sunday” with anchor Chris Wallace, who brought up comments made by Rush Limbaugh and “America First” host Sebastian Gorka about Buttigieg’s stances on abortion and electability.

“A gay guy, 37 years old, loves kissing his husband on debate stages. Can you see [President Donald] Trump have fun with that?” Limbaugh asked, while Gorka questioned, “Why is a homosexual man lecturing us about the sanctity of life in the womb? Just a little curious there, strange.”

“What is your reaction to those comments?” Wallace asked Buttigieg.

The homosexual presidential candidate, whose father was a Marxist professor at Notre Dame, responded: “I am in a faithful, loving, committed marriage. I’m proud of my marriage, and I’m proud of my husband.”

He added:

“And I’m not going to be lectured on family values from the likes of Rush Limbaugh or anybody who supports Donald J. Trump as the moral as well as political leader of the United States. America has moved on, and we should have politics of belonging that welcomes everybody. That’s what the American people are for. And I am saddened for what the Republican Party has become if they embrace that kind of homophobic rhetoric.“

Buttigieg also commented on whether Americans would vote for a gay presidential candidate and noted that he came out as gay while Vice President Mike Pence was governor of Indiana.

“We didn’t know what would happen. I’ll tell you what happened,” he said.

“I got reelected with 80% of the vote in my generally Democratic but socially conservative community, more than I had the first time that I ran for office,” he continued, adding:

“When it comes to LGBTQ issues … the most important thing is not the treatment of candidates, it’s what’s happening to individuals and families across the country from brave service members who have their careers threatened by this president.”