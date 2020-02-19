Pete Buttigieg Says Illegal Immigrants Have ‘Every Bit a Claim On This Country As the Rest of Us’

The United States of America belongs to illegal immigrants just as much as American citizens, according to Democrat presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg who addressed a rally in Spanish.

At a campaign rally in Utah, Buttigieg said that the so-called “dreamers,” illegal immigrants brought to the country as children, had “every bit a claim on this country as the rest of us.”

He continued in Spanish, which translated to English meant, “We should tell dreamers that we support them, and we understand that this country is your country too.”

Buttigieg has started speaking in Spanish at campaign events and stepped up his political support for amnesty and taxpayer-funded health care for illegal immigrants as he tries to gain support for the Nevada caucuses on Saturday.

Earlier Monday, Buttigieg told voters in Nevada that the legal immigration system was not letting enough migrants into the US.

“This county needs more people than its immigration system is willing to allow,” he said. “So what happens? The people come, but then they are endangered of all of the uncertainties of being undocumented in this country.”