Pete Buttigieg: Being Gay Helps Me Connect With Black Voters

Democrat presidential candidate Mayor Pete Buttigieg said his experience of being gay helps him connect with the black voters whom he needs to overcome former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).

However it appears black voters do not feel the same way about Buttigieg.

“A new Quinnipiac University poll of South Carolina voters found South Bend, Ind. mayor Pete Buttigieg still at zero percent among black voters,” National Review reported on November 18.

Speaking Wednesday at the Democrat candidates’ debate hosted by MSNBC, Buttigieg said “I welcome the challenge of connecting with black voters in America who don’t know me.”

Bloomberg News reported on Buttigieg’s challenges on winning over black voters last month: