Pete Buttigieg: ‘Almost Certain’ We’ve Had a Closet Homosexual POTUS

Mayor Pete Buttigieg claims it is “statistically… almost certain” that the United States has had a closeted homosexual as president.

“I would imagine we’ve probably had excellent presidents who were gay — we just didn’t know which ones,” he told “Axios on HBO.”

“I mean, statistically, it’s almost certain.”

Asked if he possibly knew which commander-in-chief was playing for the other team, the Democratic hopeful demurred, saying: “My gaydar even doesn’t work that well in the present, let alone retroactively. But one can only assume that’s the case.”

Democratic presidential candidate Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks at a grassroots event on Friday, June 14, 2019, in Alexandria, Va.

Buttigieg — who is mayor of South Bend, Ind. — has been rising in the polls as of late. He would be the first openly gay presidential candidate, if nominated next next year.

The 37-year-old has been asked in the past about the possibility of there ever being a gay president, with BuzzFeed posing the question back in March.

“My gaydar is not great to begin with and definitely doesn’t work over long stretches of time,” he repeated. “I think we’ll just have to let the historians figure that out.”