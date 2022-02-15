Personal Freedom Comes Second To Covid Mandates Says Joe Biden

President Biden is now declaring that personal freedom comes second to his covid mandates
Surely the president needs to be reminded that it’s election season and the voters are fed up with his unscientific mandates.
Even the majority of Democrats don’t even want him as the nominee in 2024 according to a recent CNN poll
Summit News reports: Joe Biden managed to cobble together a sentence during an interview with NBC’s Lester Holt over the weekend, declaring that his message to people who want COVID to be over is that their personal freedoms come second to his mandates.
“What’s your message to people who want desperately for [Covid] to be over and to be able to resume the lives they remember?” Holt asked Biden.
“If your exercising personal freedom puts someone else in jeopardy, their health in jeopardy, I don’t consider that freedom,” Biden sarcastically stated in response, before telling people who don’t want to continue wearing masks or getting jabs to “think of the children.”
Watch:
