Pepsi Blasted Over ‘Tasteless’ COVID-19 Testing Site Advertisment

Social media users have slammed a Pepsi sponsored banner promoting a COVID-19 testing site at a Walmart store in Florida

Covid-19 testing site – near Walmart #908,” the banner reads, alongside an image of a glass of ice-cold Pepsi.

But the banner left a bad taste in a lot of people’s mouth, considering currect circumstances. It prominently featured the Pepsi branding including the company’s current slogan, “That’s what I like.”

The branding effort was seen as tasteless by so many people and it seems that Pepsi agree with them. The banner has now been taken down.

RT reports: Unsurprisingly, the Walmart-Pepsi-Covid mashup ruffled some feathers on social media, with many feeling that the association was rather…tasteless.

What absolute dystopian hell world are we living in. pic.twitter.com/Srnot6ZUji — Firr (@Firr) May 20, 2020

“Think about getting Pepsi at Walmart as you gasp for your last painful breath,” one person said. “When you think of people dying of COVID, think Pepsi!” added another.

“Honestly amazed that any company wants their name put on an ad with a deadly virus next to it,” another bemused Twitter user wrote.

Some pointed out, however, that Pepsi might not even be aware of how the sign was used, given that corporations often send stores like Walmart premade banners to use as needed for various events.

Another person suggested things were only going to get worse when brands start fighting over who gets to sponsor the first vaccine: “Covid Vaccine. Brought to you by Disney…”

Not everyone hated the idea, though. “I mean…. at least it’s there to begin with,” one wrote, adding that “what matters is that people can get tested.”

“Testing is testing,” said another.