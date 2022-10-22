‘People Want To Erase Me’: Michigan Family Goes Missing Hours After 911 Call About 9/11 Attacks

A family of four has gone missing in Michigan, hours after the father called 911 and warned “people want to erase me from the face of the earth” because of information of “vital national interest” he has about the 9/11 attacks.
“I need some police protection immediately. It is of vital national interest,” Anthony (Tom) Cirigliano, the father, said in the call which has been released by police. “It is related to September 11th and people want to erase me from the face of the earth. I’m not crazy.”
“I’m a Christian. I just need some help. And then the US government will take it from here,” he added. “I know this sounds crazy, you don’t have instructions for this,” he continued, telling the dispatcher there were no weapons — “not even a BB gun” — inside the home. Watch:
Tom Cirigliano was a Financial Instruments Investor and CEO at SABN, a firm that utilizes real-time streaming statistical predictive analysis to trade financial markets.
Tom Rodwell, Fremont Chief of police, told WZZM that officers did respond to the call just after midnight on Sunday morning and they talked with Tony “at length and just were concerned about his mental well-being.” He also told the outlet officers made contact with the man’s wife, Suzette, and their two boys – 19-year-old Brandon and 15-year-old Noah, who are both autistic – “to make sure they were okay.”
Family members last had contact with them on Sunday and, per Fremond PD, are “very concerned.” The family’s cell phones have been turned off and they allegedly “left family pets and a family member who requires full-time care, unattended,” per Michigan State Police. Suzette’s mother, who has dementia, was reportedly found wandering the neighborhood alone on Monday, October 17.
According to Rodwell, there were no signs of foul play inside the home.
Police say the family may be driving a silver, 2005 Toyota Sienna, license plate number DJL1982. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fremont Police Department at 231-924-2400 or 911.
Baxter Dmitry
Email: baxter@newspunch.com
