‘People Got Healthier’: Water Superintendent Secretly LOWERED Fluoride Levels in Local Town for Years

A Vermont town’s water superintendent secretly lowered fluoride levels in the water supply for years in order to help residents avoid getting ill from the toxic side-effects of fluoride ingestion.

Kendall Chamberlin, Richmond’s water and wastewater superintendent, said he thought Vermont’s recommended level of fluoride was extremely dangerous to public health.

“My duty is to take reasonable care and judgment for the protection of public health, safety and the environment of my customers,” he told reporters, adding that “to err on the side of caution is not a bad position to be in.”

Infowars.com reports: Some Richmond residents were outraged over Chamberlin’s move to reduce fluoride levels over three years.

“For a single person to unilaterally make the decision that this public health benefit might not be warranted is inappropriate. I think it’s outrageous,” retired Dr. Allen Knowles said at a meeting last month.

“Fluoride, again, is one of the most successful and important public health measures that has ever been undertaken in this country.”

“The reduction in dental disease is just inarguable. You don’t establish safety based on one person’s opinion or one study or this or that,” Knowles added.

Following the public outcry by some Richmond residents, Chamberlin issued an apology virtually.

“Words cannot express how sorry I am for causing this controversy,” he said. “Believe me when I say I have always only had good intentions based on a misunderstanding. I promise I will make sure nothing like this ever happens again.”

Richmond has since voted to reinstate fluoride levels in its water supply back to usual levels.

“Two of the three fluoride additives U.S. water systems can use do, in fact, come from China because they have no domestic manufacturers,” the Daily Mail reported.

It’s unclear whether Chamberlin will face professional repercussions.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention claims that 73% of the U.S. population is served by water systems with adequate fluoride to protect teeth.

However, 97% of European countries don’t fluoridate drinking water, citing health, legal, and ethics concerns.

Interestingly, even China itself does not fluoridate its water for its over one billion citizens despite outsourcing the chemical to America, according to Fluoridation.com

In fact, only about 5% of countries fluoridate their water.

That may be because fluoride is an industrial byproduct which studies show lowers the IQ levels of individuals who consume it.

In the decades since it was first introduced in the U.S. water supply as part of public health policy in 1950, little effort has been made by the medical establishment to research its harmful effects.