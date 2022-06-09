People Do Not Have ‘The Absolute Right to Own Private Property’ Says Canadian Attorney General

Canadian Attorney General David Lametti announced this week that citizens do not have an “absolute right to own private property”.
Lametti who is also Justin Trudeau’s Justice Minister seems to be reminding people what communism looks like.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
Certainly reminiscent of the Klaus Shwaub motto: ‘You will own nothing and you will be happy’…The infamous tweet and article have, for some unknown reason, been deleted from the World Economic Forum’s website.
Latest Videos
George Soros Announces China Must Lead The New World Order
Elon Musk: 99.9% of Media Is Owned by the ‘New World Order’
Police Open Investigation Into Murder of Clinton Advisor Linked to Epstein
Rare Video: Michael Jackson Exposes Sony Music Before His Murder
Google Lite: DuckDuckGo Signs Secret Deal with Bill Gates to Track Users Online
Clinton Associate, Who Vowed to Expose Elite Pedophile Ring, Found Dead
Police Charge Big Pharma Boss With Falsifying His Covid Vaccination Status
New Zealand PM Demands Repeal of Second Amendment: “It’s Time To Censor Americans!”
Billy Corgan: ‘Shapeshifting Reptilians’ Run The ‘Satanic’ Music Industry
Wow , he is definitely his father’s son