People Do Not Have ‘The Absolute Right to Own Private Property’ Says Canadian Attorney General

Canadian Attorney General David Lametti announced this week that citizens do not have an “absolute right to own private property”.

Lametti who is also Justin Trudeau’s Justice Minister seems to be reminding people what communism looks like.

Certainly reminiscent of the Klaus Shwaub motto: ‘You will own nothing and you will be happy’…The infamous tweet and article have, for some unknown reason, been deleted from the World Economic Forum’s website.