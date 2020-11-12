People Could Be Asked to ‘Verify’ They Had COVID Vaccine to Attend Sports Events and Concerts

Ticketmaster might require people to verify their Covid vaccination status before they are allowed to purchase tickets to attend sporting events and concerts.

According to the ticketing giant, they are working on a post-pandemic plan that could use fans’ phones to verify their vaccination status.

The company says the plan would be based on their own ticket app, third party health information firms and vaccine distribution providers.

Independent.co.uk reports: After buying a ticket fans would need to prove they had been vaccinated or tested negative 24 to 72 hours prior to the event, according to billboard.com.

The length of time a negative test would cover could eventually be determined by local authorities, with fans testing in the window before the event.

The test results could then be delivered to a health pass company, such as CLEAR or IBM, and if they are negative or vaccinated the fan would be verified to Ticketmaster and issued event credentials.

If a fan tested positive or did not verify vaccination they would not be allowed access to the event.

Ticketmaster tickets a vast majority of sporting events in the US, in addition to concert venues and Live Nation owned properties.

The company says it will not store of have access to medical records and would only receive verification for attendance on a specific date.

The Food and Drug Administration has not yet approved third party companies to deliver vaccination results.

But Ticketmaster president Mark Yovich says he expects that to become a crucial component for employers, air travel and the entertainment industry.

“We’re already seeing many third-party health care providers prepare to handle the vetting, whether that is getting a vaccine, taking a test, or other methods of review and approval, which could then be linked via a digital ticket so everyone entering the event is verified,” Mr Yovich told Billboard.

“Ticketmaster’s goal is to provide enough flexibility and options that venues and fans have multiple paths to return to events.

“We will look to tap into the top solutions based on what’s green-lit by officials and desired by clients.”