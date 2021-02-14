Pentagon: UFO’s Are Real, They’re About to Change Our Lives Forever – Stunning Admission

The Pentagon has admitted to storing and testing alien wreckage from UFO crashes in a stunning new 154 page report.

Researcher Anthony Bragalia wrote to the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) requesting details of all UFO documents they hold in a Freedom of Information request.

In the request, Bragalia wrote: “This could include physical debris recovered by personnel of the Department of Defense as residue, flotsam, shot-off material or crashed material from UAPS [unidentified aerial phenomenon] or unidentified flying objects.”

In a bombshell response, the DIA released 154 pages of test results that includes reports on a futuristic “memory” metal called Nitinol, which remembers its original shape when folded.

According to Bragalia the documents reveal that some of the retrieved debris possesses “extraordinary capabilities” including the potential to make things invisible and slow down the speed of light.

He told reporters, “The Pentagon has admitted to holding and testing anomalous debris from UFOs.”

“They have been able to learn some things about the materials of construction which hold tremendous promise as futuristic materials which will change our lives forever.”

The-sun.co.uk reports: He said he first made the request in 2017 – which took three years for the DIA to fulfill – after it was revealed the Pentagon had been studying UFOs under the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP).

“The article mentioned that anomalous debris from UFOs (now called UAPs) was being analyzed by a private defense contractor,” Bragalia said.

“Material evidence such as UFO debris has been a focus of my research.

“My Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request was very specific, seeking the test results of UFO/UAP debris, not material already known to science.”

Bragalia believes some of the material that is being tested could have come from the notorious Roswell incident of 1947, in which a UFO crashed in New Mexico.

“The inclusion of advanced technical reports on Nitinol is curious,” Bragalia said.

“Nitinol is a shape-memory alloy that ‘remembers’ its original shape when folded or crunched, and snaps back seamlessly and instantly.

“This memory metal characteristic was reported by many witnesses at Roswell.”

However the agency has held back certain details about the materials – including any information about they could be of alien origin – stating in the letter: “I have determined that some portions of five documents must be withheld in part from disclosure…”

“They are omitting information on the chemical and elemental composition of the material as well as its origin,” Bragalia said.

“They have omitted the names of the involved scientists as well, but I have since learned some of their names and will be contacting them.”

The DIA letter, first shared on Bragalia’s blog, reveals that the testing was carried out by Bigelow Aerospace, one of the Department of Defense’s private contractors based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The company laid off all of its staff at the Vegas plant last March due to the toll of the pandemic – and it’s not known where the UFO material may now be kept.

Mysteriously Bragalia said everyone he approached who used to work at the plant refused to comment to him.

“All former personnel have refused me any real comment,” he said.

“I suspect the material has been returned to the Pentagon.”

The UFO researcher is planning to launch an appeal to obtain some of the redacted information in the coming months.