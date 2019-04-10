Pentagon Grants Whopping $1 Billion to Build Trump’s Border Wall

The Pentagon has awarded nearly $1 billion in contracts to help President Trump build his wall along the US-Mexico border.

According to a statement released Tuesday by the Pentagon, work will begin immediately on securing America’s southern border:

Contracts for April 9, 2019

ARMY

SLSCO Ltd., Galveston, Texas, was awarded a $789,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for border replacement wall construction. Nine bids were solicited with six bids received. Work will be performed in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 1, 2020. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $388,999,999 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Albuquerque, New Mexico, is the contracting activity (W912PP-19-C-0018).

Barnard Construction Co. Inc., Bozeman, Montana, was awarded an $187,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for design-bid-build construction project for primary pedestrian wall replacement. Four bids were solicited with three bids received. Work will be performed in Yuma, Arizona, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2020. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $93,499,999 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles, California, is the contracting activity (W912PL-19-C-0013).

The Dutra Group, San Rafael, California, was awarded a $10,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for rental of hopper dredge with attendant plant and operators for maintenance dredging in Alabama, Mississippi, and Florida. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of June 9, 2020. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W91278-19-D-0019).