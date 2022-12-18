Pentagon: ‘Alien Life Might Exist on Earth’

U.S. military officials this week admitted that there is a chance that extraterrestrial life exists on planet Earth.

Anticipation has swirled for over two years after numerous releases and declassifications from military officials regarding unidentified aerial phenomena (UFOs) spotted by U.S. military observers over the course of decades.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

At a roundtable on Friday, Pentagon officials indicated that while they have no concrete evidence that any of those mysterious sightings were attributable to alien life, they haven’t yet ruled out the possibility.

Justthenews.com reports: Asked by a reporter if there was “any evidence … that shows any one of these anomalies is a space alien,” Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security Ronald Moultrie responded: “At this time, the answer’s no, we have nothing.”

Stressing that the Defense Department was committed to “openness and objectivity and transparency,” Moultrie said: “We have not seen anything that would … that would lead us to believe that any of the objects that we have seen are of alien origin, if you will. “

Moultrie indicated that defense officials would continue considering evidence for alien life as it arises. “If we are — if we find something like that, we will look at it and analyze it and take the appropriate actions,” he said.

Sean Kirkpatrick, the director of the department’s All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office, added that officials were “structuring our analysis to be very thorough and rigorous.”

“We will go through it all,” he said. “And as a physicist, I have to adhere to the scientific method, and I will follow that data and science wherever it goes.