Pencil-Neck: Case Against President Trump ‘Cannot Be Decided at the Ballot Box’

Impeachment manager Adam Schiff has warned President Trump’s alleged misconduct cannot be decided at the ballot box, but only through the Democrat-led impeachment.
The House Judiciary Chairman made the remarks during his opening statement on Wednesday.
“If not remedied by his conviction in the Senate and removal from office, President Trump’s abuse of his office and obstruction of Congress will permanently alter the balance of power among the branches of government,” the congressman said.
The California Democrat baselessly accused POTUS of attempting to “use the powers of the presidency to cheat in an election.”
“For precisely this reason, the president’s misconduct cannot be decided at the ballot box, for we cannot be assured that the vote will be fairly won,” Schiff said.
“The president has shown he believes he is above the law and scornful of constraint,” he added.
