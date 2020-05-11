Pence Says He’d Welcome Gen. Flynn Back In The Administration: ‘Michael Flynn Is an American Patriot’

During a recent interview Vice President Mike Pence says he would welcome former National Security Advisor Mike Flynn back into the administration.

“Gen. Michael Flynn is an American patriot,” Pence told Axios in an interview. “And for my part, I’d be happy to see Michael Flynn again.”

In a clip of Pence’s interview with Axios posted on Sunday, the vice president called Flynn an “American patriot” who “served this country with great distinction.”

“And now I believe the decision by the Justice Department lays bare what was clearly prosecutorial abuse,” he said. “And for my part, I’d be happy to see Michael Flynn again.”

The Justice Department, headed by Attorney General Bill Barr, withdrew from Flynn’s case after months of Trump railing against the prosecution of his former adviser, despite the fact that Flynn had pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.

Trump has not said outright that he plans on pardoning Flynn. However, he applauded the Justice Department for its reversal and has indicated that he would be open to having Flynn back in his administration.

“I would certainly consider it, yeah. I would,” the President said in late April. “I think he’s a fine man.”