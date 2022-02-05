Pence Stabs Trump in the Back: ‘I Would NEVER Overturn an Election for Him’

Former Vice President Mike Pence let his mask slip on Friday by declaring that he never intended to and never would overturn an election for President Donald Trump, even if the results were fraudulent.

The admission by Pence comes as numerous individuals in his camp in the White House were outed as Never Trumpers this week.

On Friday Mike Pence was in Orlando where he told a crowd:

“I heard this week that President Trump said I had the right to ‘overturn the election,’” Pence said, referring to a statement Trump issued on Sunday. “President Trump is wrong. I had no right to overturn the election. The presidency belongs to the American people and the American people alone.”

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Pence will go to his death bed believing he did the right thing in allowing an election coup steal the 2020 Election. Of course, this is false. Pence had every right to challenge the corrupt results in multiple states. All of honest America knew the 2020 Election was a fraud.

Pence will now go down in history as another Brutus and coward.