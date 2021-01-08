Pence Opposes Using 25th Amendment to Remove Trump

Vice President Mike Pence is reportedly against invoking the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump.

On Thursday Nancy Pelosi demanded that Pence must act to remove the President or she would move forward with impeachment.

According to a report by Business Insider, Pence will not support calls for he and members of the cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment of the US Constitution to remove the president from office, according to Business Insider.

.@tomlobianco’s SCOOP: Pence opposes 25th Amendment efforts to remove Trump following Capitol riot, VP advisors tell Insider https://t.co/eLNx4Szj95 via @businessinsider — Nicholas Carlson (@nichcarlson) January 7, 2021

The Indepedent reports: The publication cites two aides to the vice president who have stressed that there is “no way” that he would participate, as a growing body of lawmakers and officials from across the US demand the president’s removal.

His aides are reportedly worried that taking the unprecedented step “could spiral the country even further into chaos and partisan divide” and compromise the vice president’s future political ambitions.

The report follows a growing demand to remove the president from office, through either his impeachment in Congress or invocation of the 25th amendment.

Mr Pence’s refusal to do so could prompt Congress to begin impeachment proceedings.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, the leading Democrats in Congress, have explicitly demanded Mr Pence to act, or barring that, could plan to instruct Congress to begin the president’s second impeachment. No president has ever been impeached twice.

“If the vice president and Cabinet do not act, the Congress may be prepared to move forward with impeachment,” Speaker Pelosi said on Thursday. “That is the overwhelming sentiment of my caucus.